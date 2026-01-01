Giants QB Jaxson Dart Continues to Rise in Weekly Quarterback Rankings

Without a doubt, quarterback Jaxson Dart has made an otherwise miserable 2025 season worth watching for New York Giants fans.

And as the rookie’s comfort level has grown with each passing week, Dart has ascended the weekly SI.com quarterback rankings, landing at No. 19 this week , up two spots from his previous week’s ranking.

“The Giants are having a nightmarish season. They have an interim coach, three wins, and lost both Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo to season-ending injuries,” noted Matt Verderame, the compiler of the rankings.

“That said, Dart has shown significant potential as a first-round rookie. While his five evaluations for potential concussions are concerning, Dart has totaled 2,497 yards from scrimmage, 22 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. ”

Dart’s 22 total touchdowns (rushing, passing, and receiving) tie him with Jacoby Brissett of the Cardinals for 19th league-wide among quarterbacks.

That total is just one behind Jordan Love of the Packers, Brock Purdy of the 49ers, and Bryce Yong of the Panthers, and two behind Aaron Rodgers of the Steelers and old friend Daniel Jones of the Colts.

Dart ranks first in touchdown passes among the seven rookie quarterbacks selected this year, with the nearest competitor, Cam Ward of the Titans, at 16 total touchdowns.

And Dart is fourth in scoring among quarterbacks drafted in 2024 and 2025, behind Drake Maye of the Patriots, Bo Nix of the Broncos, and Caleb Williams of the Bears.

So imagine what might have been had Dart not lost Malik Nabers, his top receiver, or Cam Skattebo, a key cog in the running game, and if the Giants had another viable threat at receiver to help in the passing game.

That’s why further building up the offense around Dart–and that includes hiring a creative offensive coordinator who can help Dart take his game to the next level–has to be a focus for the Giants front office in 2026.