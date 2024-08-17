Giants Down 14-10 to Texans at Halftime
The Houston Texans took a 14-7 halftime lead over the New York Giants in their preseason game at NRG Stadium.
In his first live-action since tearing his ACL in Week 9 last year, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones started poorly. On his first throw, Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. nearly picked off Jones when Stingely jumped the route.
On the second possession, Jones, under pressure in his own end zone, made a poor decision. Instead of throwing the ball away to avoid the sack and safety, he locked in on tight end Theo Johnson and tried to get it to a receiver, only to have it picked off by Jalen Pitre for the Pick-6.
Things didn’t get any better for Jones and the Giants' offense, as on their ensuing possession, he tried to connect with receiver Jalin Hyatt inside the Texans’ 5-yard line, but Stingley picked off the slightly underthrown ball, snuffing out yet another and, up until that point the best Giants scoring drive.
Jones and the starting offense settled down after that, tying the game 7-7 in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Devin Singletary, who had been held to no gain on the previous play.
Singletary’s score was set up by a picture-perfect 44-yard throw by Jones to receiver Darius Slayton, who got behind the defender to make the catch down at the Texans 1-yard line.
The Texans regained the lead with 3:48 left in the first half when quarterback Case Keenum, taking his turn after starter for C.J. Stroud’s absence, put together a 12-play, 79-yard drive that included a couple of third-down conversions.
Keenum hit receiver John Metchie, who beat Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons, playing in the slot, to the outside, for the 3-yard score to make it 14-7.
Giants kicker Graham Gano, in his first game since he had season-ending knee surgery after Week 8 last year, made it a 14-10 game with a 31-yard field goal.
Nabers Gets Involved
After coming up empty in his 12 snaps last week against the Lions, Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers was a little more active this week, finishing with four catches (out of six pass targets) for 54 yards.
Nabers’ first NFL catch came in the first quarter on a 1st-and-10 from the Giants 43-yard line. Jones connected with the rookie on a short pass to the left that went for 14 yards before Nabers was pushed out of bounds by Texans safety Jimmie Ward.
Nabers also had a drop on the team’s first possession of the game on a 3rd-and-6, but then there was this gorgeous catch.
Injury Report
Giants starting inside linebacker Michael McFadden was carted off the field in the first quarter with a hip injury and was ruled out. Rookie Darius Muasau replaced him.
Defensive lineman Ryder Anderson was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Undrafted rookie free agent Elijah Chatman replaced him.
Other Notes
Center John Michael Schmitz, who returned this week after missing ten practices, got the start but was limited to 15 snaps before giving way to Austin Schlottmann.
Receiver/return specialist Gunner Olszewski, who was injured earlier in the week, did not play in this game, leaving Isaiah McKenzie to handle all the return duties in the first half.