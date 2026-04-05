Giants vs. Texans: Can Big Blue Stop David Montgomery in 2026?

With the 2026 NFL schedule release event less than two months away, we’re going to take a look each day at one newcomer on each of the New York Giants’ opponents whose presence could potentially create the biggest headache for Big Blue.

The New York Giants will have just their seventh meeting all-time against the Houston Texans in the upcoming season.

While the Giants lost in the Texans' inaugural season, it was the last time Big Blue lost to the NFL's newest franchise. The Giants have won each of the last five meetings, and there could be another victory this upcoming season, but it will come with a massive roadblock.

The Texans got better on both sides of the football during free agency , but their biggest splash came by trading for Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery.

David Montgomery will put stress on the Giants emerging run defense

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery warms up ahead of the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bringing Montgomery into the fold for the Texans' offense means that they will commit themselves further to the run game in the upcoming season.

The Texans struggled to run the ball in 2025 because Joe Mixon, their leading rusher in 2024, spent the entire year on the sidelines with a leg injury.

They relied on rookie Woody Marks and veteran Nick Chubb, but it did not result in the most prolific rushing offense.

Having a strong run game is important for a team like the Texans because they make their money on defense. The longer the offense can run the ball and kill the clock, the better rested their defense will be, giving them a chance to dominate games.

Montgomery is a player who has had a lot of success against the Giants throughout his career.

In his time with the Chicago Bears and Lions, he has played Big Blue four times, and Montgomery has been on the winning side in every matchup.

He has 56 career carries against the Giants for 186 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 10 receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Montgomery's success against the Giants in the past matters somewhat, but it is a brand-new team he's joining with the Texans, and the Giants' defense , for that matter, is also very different.

Last season, the Giants allowed 145.3 rushing yards per game , which ranked 31st in the league behind the Cincinnati Bengals, so they will need to figure out a way to stop Montgomery if they want a shot at beating the Texans for the sixth consecutive time.