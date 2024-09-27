Giants Fall to Cowboys 20-15
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The New York Giants, looking to build on all the positives from their Week 3 win at Cleveland, fell flat against the Dallas Cowboys in a 20-15 loss. The outcome extended the Giants' losing streak to Dallas to seven games.
The Giants offense, which had looked so good only four days ago, outgained the Cowboys 305 to 293 and ran 65 plays to the Cowboys’ 51. But when it came to the red zone, the Giants, whose scoring came on five field goals by kicker Greg Joseph, seemed to have no answers, going 0-for-2 and 0-for-1 in their lone goal-to-go situation.
That wasn’t the only bummer of the night for the Giants. Facing the 32nd ranked run defense this week, the Giants rushing attack managed jsut 26 yards on 24 carries, a dismal 1.1 yards per carry average.
“They tightened some things up in the run defense,” Giants left guard Jon Runyan, Jr. said after the game. “But at the end of the day, it’s on us to execute, and we didn’t.”
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones finished 29 of 40 (72.5%) for 281 yards and an 81.4 passer rating, and rookie receiver Malik Nabers caught 12 of 15 pass targets for 115 yards before exiting the game late in the fourth quarter with a concussion.
Wan’Dale Robinson also had double-digit targets, catching 11 of 14 balls for 71 yards, but dropped a big third-down pass on the Giatns’ final drive that might have put the Giants in a position to add to their point total.
Veteran Darius Slayton, playing with an injured right thumb, had 56 yards on three catches but also failed to make a third-down reception, this time in the red zone.
The Giants defense did what it could to keep the team in the game. Their only miscue was a 55-yard touchdown to receiver CeeDee Lamb, who beat cornerback Deonte Banks in coverage.
The defense also sacked Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for the first time since 2021, as outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux did the honors. Thibodeaux also added in one quarterback hit and a tackle for loss.
Other than that, it was a quiet game on the pass-rush front. They only had three quarterback hits as a team, the other two coming from Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence. Cor'Dale Flott stepped up when needed, adding in two pass breakups, and did all he could in a shorthanded secondary.
The Giants will take on the Seattle Seahawks in 10 days.