Giants Fans React On Social Media After 14-11 Loss to Saints
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - A pin drop could be heard when Graham Gano attempted the game-tying field goal with 0:11 to play in regulation on Sunday. The thud that emerged after he struck the ball on a 35-yard field goal attempt with 11 seconds remaining in the game rang loud through the less-than-capacity crowd at MetLife Stadium.
The sound was the football hitting one of the tremendous paws of Bryan Bresee of the New Orleans Saints. The attempt would be blocked, and the Giants fans would go home with another home loss, 14-11, on Sunday afternoon.
The Giants lost at home for the seventh time this season. They also fell to 2-11 on the season. The problems mount with each loss.
Giants fans took to social media to voice their concern over the loss. They also replayed the kick and showed New York lost in the most Giants way possible.
Special teams were not the greatest of units for the Giants on Sunday. The blocked field goal was the third error made by the Giants special teams unit.
They Giants will have two more attempts to get off the home schneid and send the fans home as winners. The Giants will face the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium. Two weeks later they will finish their home slate against the Indianapolis Colts.
At the start of the fourth quarter, fans voiced sentiments toward the play of the New York Giants. Ruckus could have foreshadowed the missed field goal, which would occur at the end of the game.
In a game which started with a plane flying over MetLife Stadium with wishes for John Mara to blow up the dumpster fire of a season this has been so far, two Giants fans ended up on television with bags over their heads to voice their displeasure over the season the Giants are having.
Giants fans came very close to at least seeing the clock strike zeroes with their team tied in regulation. The Giants almost had a chance to win a game at home and send their fans home happy.
It just was not meant to be.
One fan summed up the Giants season the only way they knew how. The snap was perfect, the hold was good, and the kick just got blocked.
Losing is an on-going theme with the New York Giants. The more they lose, the more the fans gripe on social media and look forward to the offseason.
The New York Giants are very good at losing.