Giants QB Jaxson Dart's Resilience Praised After Denver Devastation
Amidst a heartbreaking defeat, professional and amateur observers of the New York Giants could at least bask in how great thou Dart.
While far from flawless in one of the most heartbreaking defeats in recent metropolitan memory, blue quarterback Jaxson Dart at least won the continued admiration of tight end Daniel Bellinger, who praised the "resilient" rookie for his fourth quarter poise despite the Giants resembling a walking case of Murphy's Law in Sunday's 33-32 defeat to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
"The one word I can describe Jaxson as is resilient and a leader," Bellinger, earner of a career-high 88 yards on three grabs, half the yardage coming on his first touchdown since October 2022, lauded.
"He’s feeling tough right now, but I think he played great. We got to be out there as a team to support him. He played resiliently. In that huddle, you wouldn’t think he’s a rookie the way he carries himself. He’s a mature individual who’s going to have a lot of success in this league. We just got to make sure we have his back.”
A rollercoaster week for Dart, one created through means both within and away from his control, ended with a brutal derailment, as the Giants' late collapse denied them an opportunity to earn a signature win against the AFC West leaders.
The rookie, ending the day with a line of 15-of-33 for 283 yards and three scores, proved to the Rockies that he was more than an end zone dancer but the Broncos got the last laugh through Denver dramatics.
Denver's rise from a 26-8 fourth quarter deficit was partly aided by a brutal Dart interception as a Justin Strnad aerial take away set the stage for the penultimate of four touchdowns in the final frame.
Strnad's run back to the Giants red zone saved the Broncos plenty of time on the comeback trail, which ended with Wil Lutz's game-winner as time expired.
Before the Giants' doom was spelled out, Dart at least got to show the resiliency in question one last time: after stalled drives allowed Denver to take its first lead, Dart kept blue hopes alive with a 19-yard connection with Wan'Dale Robinson on the Giant response to Bo Nix's go-ahead rushing tally that opened the penultimate minute.
Denver penalty yardage accounted for most of what was left but Dart himself earned the final yard in gritty style, punching in the last six-pointer that gave the Giants (2-5) an all-too-fleeting lead.
Despite the heartbreaking dramatics, Dart appeared to win over at least one of his Denver detractors: while linebacker Jonathon Cooper, who ignited the New York-Denver cold war by claiming that the young thrower was "feeling himself" in the lead-up, passed the baton of blame to the media, he was sure to give the Dart-led offense its props in the aftermath.
"You have to give credit where credit is due," Cooper said. "They played a great game. They played a phenomenal game, putting up points, definitely went out there and balled. Giving credit to them for sure, and I just feel like everything just kind of got blown out of proportion.”
