Giants QB Tommy DeVito Exits Ravens Game vs. Ravens with Concussion

DeVito was sacked twice in the game.

Patricia Traina

Dec 15, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (92) is flagged for roughing the passer on New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Dec 15, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (92) is flagged for roughing the passer on New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
East Rutherford, N.J. – New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, who got this week’s start in place of the injured Drew Lock, was knocked out of the game due to a concussion suffered at the end of the first half.

It’s unclear when DeVito, who was back as the starter with Drew Lock designated as the emergency quarterback despite dealing with heel and elbow injuries, was injured, but the last known play he was in came with 2:46 left in the first half when Odafe Oweh sacked him for a 5-yard loss.

Backup Tim Boyle was under center when the Giants returned to the field for the final play of the first half. He took a knee. DeVito, meanwhile, did not come out of the locker room for the start of the second half and was declared out with a concussion.

DeVito finished his day 10 of 13 for 68 yards and was sacked twice. With DeVito out, Lock becomes the second quarterback if something happens to Boyle.

With the insertion of Boyle, this marked the first time since 1992 (Phil Simms, Jeff Hostetler, Dave Brown, and Kent Graham) that the Giants have had four different quarterbacks--Daniel Jones, DeVito, Lock and Boyle--throw a pass in the regular season.

