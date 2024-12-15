Giants Routed by Ravens 35-14; Lose Ninth Straight Game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - As the oddsmakers expected to be the case, the New York Giants were embarrassed at home by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday as Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 21 of 25 pass attempts and threw for five touchdowns to lead his team to a 35-14 win over the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense did whatever they wanted to against the undermanned Giants defense. Aside from a fumble on the first possession of the game, Jackson stormed back. He connected with Rashod Bateman for two of his five touchdown passes, his other scores to tight end Mark Andrews, Justice Hill and Devontez Walker.
Jackson and running back Derrick Henry didn't dominate the Giants' run defense as badly as many thought, but they were both able to combine for 132 yards on 20 carries. Henry led the way with 67 yards before also being taken out early.
The Giants offense score two touchdowns on the day. The first came on a Devin Singletary 2-yard run that capped off an 80-yard drive by the Giants. The second came on a 23-yard strike from veteran backup Tim Boyle, who came in relief of Tommy DeVito (concussion) to receiver Malik Nabers.
The Giants were adamant about getting Nabers the ball early and often, as he ended the day with ten catches for 82 yards and the aforementioned touchdown catch. Wan'Dale Robinson was able to add 38 yards on four catches, while Daniel Bellinger had three receptions for 35 yards.
Boyle, who was signed last month before the release of Daniel Jones, didn't play horribly, considering the circumstances. He threw with anticipation and showed a willingness to air the ball out deep. Boyle ended the day going 12/24 for 123 yards with one touchdown and an interception.
The Giants have now lost nine straight games and are winless at home this season. They have one home game remaining, in Week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts. This has gotten extremely ugly, competing with the dreadful seasons of 2017 and 2021. The Giants were dominated from start to finish against the Ravens, outgained 445 to 236.
Three games are remaining for the Giants, who don't seem like a team that will win another game the rest of the way. Up next is the Atlanta Falcons, then Colts, with the season finale ending in Philadelphia for a showdown with the Eagles.
They're clearly in a race for the top pick in next year's draft, and the Giants might be on their way considering how bad they've looked on the field.