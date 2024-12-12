Giants' Underdog Status Against Ravens Grows
What a week it’s been for the New York Giants.
And no, that’s not a good thing. The Giants, who began this week as a 14.5-point underdog against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend, are now a 16.5-point underdog, per FanDuel.
The point spread likely increased given the news that Drew Lock, the team’s starting quarterback who in his last two starts (both losses) at least kept the team within one score or less, will not be playing Sunday due to a heel injury suffered in Sunday’s 14-11 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Lock will be replaced by Tommy DeVito, who was initially named the starting quarterback by head coach Brian Daboll coming out of the team’s bye after the decision to bench former quarterback Daniel Jones had been made.
But while the quarterback switch is certainly a part of the likely increase in the game’s odds, the Giants’ ridiculously long injury report with 19 players on it also probably factors into the equation.
Starting safety Tyler Nubin, the team leader in both overall tackles (97) and tackles against the run (31), was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
With Nubin and inside linebacker Bobby Okereke, the latter of whom is in jeopardy of missing his second straight game with a back ailment, and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II on IR, the middle of the Giants' defense is a concern against the Ravens offense, which is ranked first overall in the league (422.5 yards/game), second in rushing (179.1), and first in average rushing yards per play (5.72 yards/attempt).
And although last week the Giants managed to put a cap on the Saints and Alvin Kamara’s rushing attack, limiting them to under 100 yards in the 14-11 loss, this Ravens rushing attack is a significant step up in competition.
Still, the 16.5-point spread isn’t so farfetched. Three times this season, the Giants have been blown out by three or more scores (Vikings, Eagles, and Bucs). And when it has come to scoring points at home this season, forget about it.
The Giants have averaged 10.1 points at home this season, while the Ravens have averaged 29.5 points per game, third-best behind Detroit and Buffalo.
That said, stranger things have been known to happen. Remember, two years the Giants, fresh off a trip to London, returned home and upset the Ravens 24-20. Granted, it was a much different Giants team back then, but the point is that sometimes miracles do happen at the Meadowlands.
There just needs to be a few to start happening for a Giants team that has been down and out on its luck lately.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.