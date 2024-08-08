How to Watch: Giants vs Lions
After two eventful joint practices that included many fights and heated moments, the New York Giants and Detroit Lions are prepared to face each other on Thursday night in their first preseason game.
The two teams made it clear they don't like each other, as scuffles occurred plenty of times earlier this week. The second day of practice had to be cut short due to the number of fights that happened after every play.
This is an exciting time for both teams. The Giants are heading into year three of the Brian Daboll era, the first head coach they've had to reach his third season since Tom Coughlin. After a disappointing 2023 season that ended in a 6-11 record, the Giants are hoping to bring back the spark they had two years prior.
The quarterback position has been heavily debated, as Daniel Jones is coming off of the worst season of his career and returning from a torn ACL suffered in November. The Giants are hoping a revamped offensive line can help keep Jones upright. Jon Runyan Jr., Jermaine Eluemunor, and Greg Van Roten were added to stabilize the unit.
The addition of rookie Malik Nabers has also received a plethora of hype, as the wideout has made highlight plays in every practice thus far. The Giants offense was one of the worst in the league last season, they're hoping this group can turn into at least a serviceable bunch. While starters aren't expected to play, seeing how Daboll's offense looks for the first time in 2024 will be interesting.
As for the defense, new coordinator Shane Bowen is at the helm. Most of the same core is returning, such as Dexter Lawrence, Bobby Okereke, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Deonte Banks.
The one major addition was pass rusher Brian Burns, who is expected to help the Giants get to the quarterback more frequently. Banks is transitioning into the team's primary cornerback, opening the second spot. Cor'Dale Flott and Nick McCloud look to be the two battling it out for that role. At safety, it's Jason Pinnock and a competition between Dane Belton and rookie Tyler Nubin.
The Lions were one win away from making their first-ever Super Bowl appearance last season. Dan Campbell enters his fourth season as their head coach, and he has played a large part in the franchise's complete turnaround over the last few seasons. Campbell mentioned they won't play any starters on Thursday, but they'll provide good competition for the Giants to work with.
A few weeks ago, Jared Goff was given a massive four-year extension, keeping him locked into Detroit through 2027. Detroit's offense was electric last season, led by its stellar offensive line and receivers, Amon Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and tight end Sam LaPorta.
Their defense, led by Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeil, Jack Campbell, and Brian Branch, among others, is a stout group. They added rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold in the first round, another strong addition to the secondary following drafting Branch last season and Kerby Joseph in 2022.
This will be a good litmus test to see where the Giants stack up against one of the league's better teams. They matched the Lions' intensity during joint practices, now they need to show up on the field.
Be sure to check in with New York Giants On SI during and after the game for complete coverage.
Detroit Lions (0-0) vs New York Giants (0-0)
Date/Time: Thursday, August 8, 2024, 7:00 pm ET
Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Preseason History: This is the 17th preseason meeting between the Giants and Lions, but only the third meeting since 1996. The Lions lead the preseason series 10-5-1. Detroit beat the Giants last summer, 21-16 at Ford Field. The Lions lead the regular season 21-24-1. The Giants are 12-10 in games against the Lions played at home.
TV: FOX5 NY (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play; Carl Banks and Phil Simms, Analysts; Howard Cross and Madelyn Burke, sideline).
Radio: WFAN 660 AM /101.9FM (Chris Carrino, Play-By-Play. Shaun O’Hara, Analyst. Paul Dottino, Sideline).
Fan Duel Odds:
- Spread - Lions +3.5, Giants -3.5
- Money Line: Lions +150, Giants -175
- Over/Under: Lions, Over 34.5 (-115), Giants Under 34.5 (-105)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
