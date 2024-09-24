Giants Country

Injured Giants CBs Dru Phillips and Adoree Jackson Trending in Wrong Direction

Phillips and Jackson have been sidelined wth calf injuries.

Patricia Traina

The New York Giants have a continued concern at cornerback,or more specifically at the slot cornerback, ahead of their Thursday game against the Dallas Cowboys and slot receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that rookie Andru Phillips, the team’s primary slot cornerback, and veteran Adoree’ Jackson, both of whom are dealing with calf injuries, would not practice on Tuesday. Both have now missed two days of pracice in this short work week, putting their availability in jeopardy for Thursday night.

Daboll said he’s hoping for cornerback Nick McCloud, who has missed the last two weeks with a knee injury but who has been projected as limited this week, to be ready for Thursday night. 

"Yeah, we've got a couple more days. We'll see where everybody's at," Daboll said. "Tomorrow night, Thursday morning."

If McCloud can’t play, the likely scenario would see the Giants move Cor’Dale Flott into the slot and potentially plug in Art Green, who is expected to be elevated from the practice squad, at the outside cornerback spot normally manned by Flott.

Deonte Banks could also be a surprise candidate for the slot, Daboll saying he has confidence in Banks to do so if called upon.

"Yeah, if that's what we thought was best to do game plan-wise," he said. "Tough opponent, really good player. (Cowboys wide receiver) CeeDee (Lamb), they've got a lot of good players. So we've been burning it pretty good here."

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Mon

Tues

Wed

Game Status

Adoree' Jackson

DB

Calf

DNP*

DNP*

Dru Phillips

DB

Calf

DNP*

DNP*

Dexter Lawrence

DL

Foot

Limited*

Limited*

Nick McCloud

DB

Knee

Limited*

Limited*

Micah McFadden

ILB

Back

Limited*

Limited*

Darius Slayton

WR

Thumb

Limited*

Limited*

Jermaine Eluemunor

RT

Thumb

Full*

Full*

John Michael Schmitz

OC

Neck

Full*

Full*

* Giants did not practice on Monday and had a walkthrough on Tuesday; injury participation is a projection.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Mon

Tues

Wed

Game Status

Markquese Bell

S

Ankle

DNP*

Caelen Carson

CB

Shoulder

DNP*

Trevon Diggs

CB

Foot

Full*

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Ankle

Full*

DeMarcus Lawrence

DE

Shoulder

Limited*

Mazi Smith

DT

Back

Full*

John Stephens

TE

Hamstring

Full*

* Cowboys did not practice on Monday; injury participation is a projection.

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

