Injured Giants CBs Dru Phillips and Adoree Jackson Trending in Wrong Direction
The New York Giants have a continued concern at cornerback,or more specifically at the slot cornerback, ahead of their Thursday game against the Dallas Cowboys and slot receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that rookie Andru Phillips, the team’s primary slot cornerback, and veteran Adoree’ Jackson, both of whom are dealing with calf injuries, would not practice on Tuesday. Both have now missed two days of pracice in this short work week, putting their availability in jeopardy for Thursday night.
Daboll said he’s hoping for cornerback Nick McCloud, who has missed the last two weeks with a knee injury but who has been projected as limited this week, to be ready for Thursday night.
"Yeah, we've got a couple more days. We'll see where everybody's at," Daboll said. "Tomorrow night, Thursday morning."
If McCloud can’t play, the likely scenario would see the Giants move Cor’Dale Flott into the slot and potentially plug in Art Green, who is expected to be elevated from the practice squad, at the outside cornerback spot normally manned by Flott.
Deonte Banks could also be a surprise candidate for the slot, Daboll saying he has confidence in Banks to do so if called upon.
"Yeah, if that's what we thought was best to do game plan-wise," he said. "Tough opponent, really good player. (Cowboys wide receiver) CeeDee (Lamb), they've got a lot of good players. So we've been burning it pretty good here."
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Mon
Tues
Wed
Game Status
Adoree' Jackson
DB
Calf
DNP*
DNP*
Dru Phillips
DB
Calf
DNP*
DNP*
Dexter Lawrence
DL
Foot
Limited*
Limited*
Nick McCloud
DB
Knee
Limited*
Limited*
Micah McFadden
ILB
Back
Limited*
Limited*
Darius Slayton
WR
Thumb
Limited*
Limited*
Jermaine Eluemunor
RT
Thumb
Full*
Full*
John Michael Schmitz
OC
Neck
Full*
Full*
* Giants did not practice on Monday and had a walkthrough on Tuesday; injury participation is a projection.
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Mon
Tues
Wed
Game Status
Markquese Bell
S
Ankle
DNP*
Caelen Carson
CB
Shoulder
DNP*
Trevon Diggs
CB
Foot
Full*
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Ankle
Full*
DeMarcus Lawrence
DE
Shoulder
Limited*
Mazi Smith
DT
Back
Full*
John Stephens
TE
Hamstring
Full*
* Cowboys did not practice on Monday; injury participation is a projection.