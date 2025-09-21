Insiders Offer Encouraging Update on Andrew Thomas's Week 3 Status
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas is indeed on track to make his 2025 NFL debut Sunday night when the team hosts the Kansas City Chiefs.
Thomas last played for the Giants in Week 6 of last season before a Lisfranc injury ended his season and required surgery. Since then, he reportedly had a second procedure to remove the screw placed in his foot in April, and his quest to get back on the field has moved at a cautiously slow pace.
In perhaps the most encouraging news, though, for the 26-year-old offensive lineman, this past week he was able to take what head coach Brian Dabolls said was a “fair amount” of reps each day of practice with no setbacks in his ongoing recovery.
Thomas, who received a questionable designation for tonight’s Week 3 game, is to undergo a pre-game workout before a decision is made on his game status. He also has been in constant communication with the trainers to ensure he doesn't overtax himself, given the injury and the long layoff since his last game action, and the need to build up his stamina.
“You don't want to do too much on the foot because you don't want it to be sore, but I have to build my cardio base and things like that,” he said. “So, we've been getting creative, trying to do different things to build that.”
Neither Daboll nor Thomas ruled out the possibility of the left tackle taking a partial workload if he does make his initial return this evening.
“It’s fluid,” he said. “I think the biggest thing, as far as rep counts or if I'm playing or not, is how I respond the next week. That's what we're trying to base it on, and it's hard to tell, but we'll see. Like I said, I've been doing more for three consecutive days, so that's a good sign.”
It’s worth noting that the Giants did not hold any practices this week that were in full pads; the padding a player wears increases the amount of weight he carries.
While Thomas has said in the past that he would prefer not to have to partake in a rotation, there still stands a very good chance that he will split the workload with rookie Marcus Mbow, who stepped in last week at left tackle following James Hudson III’s epic penalty-filled meltdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
Thomas, who said this week he’s felt “a lot better,” admitted that the potential for a rotation would be challenging.
“I haven't personally done the rotating thing before,” Thomas told reporters on Friday.
“Years previous, we've done that with different positions, and it's not the easiest thing because you want camaraderie up front. But I think we have a good group of guys and veteran experience, and I think we can make it work.”
