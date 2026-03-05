Giants OL Andrew Thomas Gets Shocking Ranking in PFF's Best 100 Players of 2025

When considering the role he played in Jaxson Dart's development and the long-awaited resurgence of the offensive line, it seems completely reasonable to call Andrew Thomas the most valuable player on the New York Giants last season. Forget the team; he was one of the top left tackles in the entire NFL.

The fourth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft roared back after missing most of the previous season with a Lisfranc injury.

Despite not being ready for the start of the 2025-26 campaign, Thomas was a rock in both pass-protection and run-blocking. Pro Football Focus acknowledged his excellence, but not as strongly as fans would have preferred.

PFF ranked the former Second-Team All-Pro at No. 41 in its top 101 players of 2025. There are 10 offensive linemen slotted ahead of him, which is a difficult statement for many to grasp.

Dismay filled the fandom when Thomas missed out on an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection this past season. Many also thought he should have been a finalist for the inaugural NFL Protector of the Year award. PFF's decision to leave him outside the top-30 on its rankings will only reinforce the narrative that the superb LT is underrated.

Thomas surrendered only one sack, 13 total pressures, and two hits in 802 offensive snaps played , per Pro Football Focus. He committed only three penalties, proving himself to be a pillar of discipline.

The 27-year-old's terrific play in the trenches elevated the entire O-Line to heights it has not reached in roughly a decade.

A healthy Thomas made life significantly easier for Jermaine Eluemunor, Jon Runyan Jr., Greg Van Roten, and John Michael Schmitz. He helped the Giants' protection unit ascend into PFF's top-10 , which in turn allowed Dart to showcase his skills and improve as the campaign progressed.

A player who can fulfill all those critical objectives should arguably be held in much higher regard. But injuries will continue to define No. 78 until he can stay healthy for the whole season.

The NY Giants seriously depend on Andrew Thomas

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) pass protects against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Thomas missed the first two games while recovering from foot surgery and was also sidelined for the final two games because of a hamstring issue .

It is certainly encouraging to see him suit up 13 times after playing less than 50 percent of New York's games in the previous two campaigns combined, but analysts are still a bit wary.

And that is fair. Availability is an essential part of being an elite lineman. Those who can perform at a high level week after week while enduring physical punishment earn copious praise.

Thomas is almost impenetrable when he is manning Big Blue's O-Line, but he will never get his just due until he is consistently on the field.

The good news is that the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder does not need any validation from media outlets. He knows what he can do to opposing defenders, and so do fans.

If Thomas can increase his attendance rate a little more next season, then both he and the team should receive sufficient accolades.