Giants Country

Key Offensive Player Active for Giants' Week 6 Game vs. Eagles

See who else is in and out for the Giants-Eagles Week 6 clash.

Patricia Traina

Aug 4, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) blocks during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Aug 4, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) blocks during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Giants right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who was limited this week with back soreness, is active for Big Blue in their Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

That means that the other three players who were declared out by the Giants on Wednesday–receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), linebacker Demtrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), and linebacker Swayze Bozeman (ankle).

With Eluemunor active, that means Evan Neal once again is a healthy scratch. Also scratched for the first time this year is offensive tackle James Hudson III, defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, and Jameis Winston (3rd quarterback).

The scratching of Hudson means that rookie Marcus Mbow will serve as the backup swing tackle.   

Running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., as was anticipated, is back after a two-game absence due to a shoulder ailment. It’s believed that Tracy will be on a pitch count in his first action back from the shoulder issue that kept him sidelined.

The Eagles, meanwhile, will be without a key player on defense. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who was added to the injury report on Wednesday with a heel issue, is among the injury-related scratches for Philadelphia. 

Carter, who received a “questionable” designation, will likely be replaced by Gabe Hall, who was a standard practice squad elevation before the game, in the lineup. 

The rest of the Eagles inactive players includes tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique) and guard Landon Dickerson (ankle), both of who were declared out on Wednesday, cornerback Mac Williams receiver Xavier Gipson, and quarterback Sam Howell (3rd quarterback).

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Game Day