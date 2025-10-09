Key Offensive Player Active for Giants' Week 6 Game vs. Eagles
New York Giants right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who was limited this week with back soreness, is active for Big Blue in their Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
That means that the other three players who were declared out by the Giants on Wednesday–receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), linebacker Demtrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), and linebacker Swayze Bozeman (ankle).
With Eluemunor active, that means Evan Neal once again is a healthy scratch. Also scratched for the first time this year is offensive tackle James Hudson III, defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, and Jameis Winston (3rd quarterback).
The scratching of Hudson means that rookie Marcus Mbow will serve as the backup swing tackle.
Running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., as was anticipated, is back after a two-game absence due to a shoulder ailment. It’s believed that Tracy will be on a pitch count in his first action back from the shoulder issue that kept him sidelined.
The Eagles, meanwhile, will be without a key player on defense. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who was added to the injury report on Wednesday with a heel issue, is among the injury-related scratches for Philadelphia.
Carter, who received a “questionable” designation, will likely be replaced by Gabe Hall, who was a standard practice squad elevation before the game, in the lineup.
The rest of the Eagles inactive players includes tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique) and guard Landon Dickerson (ankle), both of who were declared out on Wednesday, cornerback Mac Williams receiver Xavier Gipson, and quarterback Sam Howell (3rd quarterback).
