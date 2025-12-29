Giants Offensive Tackle Jermaine Eluemunor Reaches Special Career Milestone

New York Giants receiver Wan’Dale Robinson wasn’t the only member of the team to add 1,000 to his resume this year.

While Robinson’s 1,000 was for receiving yardage, starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor has also hit 1,000, as in 1,000 offensive snaps played this season.

Hit 1k snaps for the first time in my career, my b for the flags need to clean that up but it was a huge goal of mine to hit 1000 snaps this season. First time in 9 seasons I’ve been able to do so 🙏🏽 — Jermaine Eluemunor (@JEluemunor) December 29, 2025

Eluemunor, who is in the final year of his two-year, $14 million contract that he signed with the Giants in the 2024 offseason, has now appeared in 1,014 snaps this season, per Pro Football Focus . That mark tops his previous career high of 925 snaps, which he had in his first season with the Giants.

Since 2022, Eluemunor has never played in fewer than 905 offensive snaps, his coaches taking advantage of his versatility to play both tackle spots and guard throughout his career.

Last season with the Giants, Eluemunor played 610 snaps at right tackle and 313 at left tackle, with a quick cameo at left guard for one snap. This year, he’s played all but five of his snaps at right tackle.

Eluemunor has been a solid addition to the Giants. Originally pegged as a guard, he stepped in at right tackle last year when Evan Neal had a setback after ankle surgery, and the 31-year-old Eluemunor has made the position his own ever since.

Per PFF, Eluemunor has a 2025 season pass-blocking efficiency rating of 97.9 this season, his best mark in seasons in which he’s played over 900 snaps. He has also allowed just four sacks in 593 pass-blocking snaps .

However, he also leads the Giants in penalties this season with 14 (one declined), six of which have resulted in stalled drives.

Nine of Eluemunor’s penalties this year have been false starts, including two committed in Sunday’s Week 17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Spotrac, the pending unrestricted free agent has a market value of $8.5 million per season based on a two-year, $16.960 million contract.

That value, however, might be a little low to get a new deal done given that it would only reflect a $1.5 million raise from his current $7 million APY

It's unknown if the Giants have approached Eluemunor about remaining with the team beyond this season.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage