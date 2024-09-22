LIVE BLOG: Follow Giants' Week 3 Showdown Against Browns
The New York Giants are looking to avoid their first 0-3 start to the regular season since 2021 in a must-win game against the Cleveland Browns.
The Giants, who have been motivated by the fact that they realize one win can help turn things around quickly, desperately need to get some positive momentum going. This is especially true with a short work week coming up after this game when the Giants have to host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.
Any aspirations the Giants may have had about the postseason have greatly diminished. Only two teams (out of 32) that started 0-2 over the past four seasons made the playoffs. But for the Giants, it's all about not putting the cart before the horse.
"I want to see consistency like we talk about every week," Daboll said when asked if he sensed any desperation from his players. "Go in, prepare the right way, come out, play a good football game, do good in situations, play together. Each week is its own week, and we'll just focus on the Browns this week."
A Giants win against the Browns this week should quiet the growing cries for Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen’s jobs. But more importantly, after coming close last weekend against the Washington Commanders, a win will go a long way toward perking up a locker room that hasn’t had all that much to be happy about lately.
First Quarter
Pregame
Outside linebacker Brian Burns (groin), who was listed as questionable for the game, is expected to be active today. Burns went through a pregame workout with the Giants medical and management brass looking on.
Inactives:
Saturday News
The Giants elevated linebacker Ty Summers and cornerback Art Green from the practice squad. They are also rolling with veteran kicker Greg Joseph for the Week 3 game against the Browns.