Giants Week 3 Practice Squad Elevations, Kicker Decision Made
The New York Giants elevated cornerback Art Green and linebacker Ty Summers from their practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
This is the third straight elevation for Summers, who has been called upon to contribute on special teams and who has one special teams tackle. If the Giants wish to have him available for future games, they will need to sign him to the 53-man roster.
With these two elevations in place, the Giants have decided, as expected, on veteran Greg Joseph as their kicker on Sunday over rookie Jude McAtamney, who is on the practice squad.
Joseph spent the previous three seasons in Minnesota, going 24 of 30 on field goals in 2023. Joseph will be reunited with punter Jamie Gillan, with whom he was teammates in Cleveland back in 2019. Gillan will serve as the holder on placekicks.
Joseph told reporters this week that he’s taking things one week at a time while Graham Gano recovers from his hamstring injury suffered last week.
“Whatever's in the plan is in the plan for me, you know, and I'm just doing my very best to get better each day and follow it.”