Live Updates: NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart Makes NFL Debut, Russell Wilson to Start
The New York Giants open their 2025 preseason schedule with a meeting against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.
The contest will mark the unofficial NFL debuts of the Giants’ first-round draft picks, outside linebacker Abdul Carter and quarterback Jaxson Dart, whom all eyes will be watching.
Carter has been simply fantastic since rolling into East Rutherford. In addition to a quick first step and a non-stop motor, the former Penn State standout has also shown a diverse pass-rush toolbox that has featured a nice spin move and a dip move to get underneath guys. The rookie is more than ready to lay it out on the line, even though it’s preseason.
Dart, meanwhile, has had his ups and downs since coming to East Rutherford, but the good news is he’s had far more ups than downs and is right on schedule in his development, according to assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
It’s unknown when head coach Brian Daboll plans to insert the rookie into the game, but Dart is expected to get a healthy amount of snaps this summer, starting this week.
There will be much more to watch besides Carter and Dart. After strongly hinting that the starters could see some snaps in the preseason opener, the Giants are indeed planning to start quarterback Russell Wilson and the starting offensive line, minus left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is on PUP.
And what about the defensive line? Dexter Lawrence II probably won’t play in this game, which will give what has otherwise been an underwhelming collection of defensive linemen a chance to start separating themselves from the pack.
Cornerback Deonte Banks has a chance to end the competition with Cor’Dale Flott for CB2. Flott has been nursing an injury, so it’s doubtful that he plays. But if Banks doesn’t show more consistency from snap to snap, figure the competition will continue.
The other battle to watch will be at receiver. Both Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton are probably not going to play this week, which would open things up for those receivers battling it out at the bottom of the depth chart. Can Montrell Washington, a young veteran who has looked so good of late in camp, continue that in a game?
On the negative side, it doesn't look as though Evan Neal is going to play after missing Thursday's practice with an unknown injury.
Follow along throughout Saturday’s game for live updates, scoring plays, and highlights.
Pregame
10:08 am: Rookie Jaxson Dart has checked into the building for his big NFL debut. My guess is that he will follow Wilson after the starter exits the game and play about a quarter-plus worth of snaps. I would be surprised then if both Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito both get snaps, as it would be tough to get four quarterbacks snaps in a game.
10:03 am: Will the Giants sit OLB Brian Burns and start Abdul Carter in his place? Burns was nicked up earlier in camp when he collided with Wan'Dale Robinson. While Burns is expected to be good to go for the season, if it were my call, I would sit Burns this week and start Carter with Kayvon Thibodeaux as the outside linebackers.
9:45 am: Another player who is not expected to play is cornerback Cor'Dale Flott, who has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury for the past several days. Flott has been in competition with Deonte Banks for CB2, so this poses a HUGE opportunity for Banks to end that competition against a guy who has talent, but who seemingly deals with injuries that keep him on the side every summer.
9:32 am: Disappointing news. Evan Neal, who desperately needs game reps as he continues his transition to guard, is not expected to play in the Giants' preseason opener. Neal missed Thursday's walk-through with an undisclosed ailment. Not a good start for the fourth-year offensive lineman who is in a make-or-break campaign this season.
9:00 am: The Giants will be starting quarterback Russell Wilson in the preseason opener against the Bills. Head coach Brian Daboll strongly hinted that he was leaning that way on Tuesday when he spoke to reporters. It was reported by NorthJersey.com that this is indeed the case. Expect the starting offensive line (minus left tackle Andrew Thomas, who remains on PUP) to start as well and then make its exit probably around the same time as Wilson, if not shortly thereafter.
