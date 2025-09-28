Giants WR Malik Nabers Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL vs. Chargers
East Rutherford, NJ - New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with what appears to be a right knee injury.
The injury occurred on the sixth play of the Giants' second drive of the second quarter when Nabers ran a vertical route down the sideline and Dart targeted him, looking for the big play in Chargers' territory.
Nabers wouldn't come away with the football as it was contested by Chargers cornerback Cam Hart and felt incomplete, but the Giants' ballhawk ended up on the turf and clutched his knee at the end of the play. He needed a cart to get off the field with what appears to be a knee injury and is questionable to return to the game.
The Giants were able to finish off the drive without Nabers. Jaxson Dart would carry the offense the remainder of the possession, spanning 15 plays and 47 yards inside the Chargers' 10-yard line, and New York would fall back on kicker Jude McAtamney to hit a 31-yard field goal and extend the Giants' lead to 13-3 with 1:52 left in the second quarter.
The NFL Network reported that it's a torn ACL for Nabers. The Giants meanwhile only confirmed the receiver was out for the rest of the game.
In addition to Nabers' injury, safety Jevon Holland left on a previous defensive drive for the Giants with a neck issue, and his return is questionable.
Following their latest score, Dart was also seen being stretched out on the sidelines, his left hamstring being the issue, leaving something to watch for in the second half should the rookie quarterback be dealing with an injury as well.
