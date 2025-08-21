New England Patriots vs NY Giants: How to Watch for Free, Listen, and More
The New York Giants’ 2025 preseason has been building something special in East Rutherford and the broader Tri-State area since it began just two weeks ago in Orchard Park, NY.
That is a feeling that the newest rendition of the team is one that’s different from the one that left the field in complete despair and facing roster upheaval after a 3-14 last season, and one that can finally turn the poor fortunes of the organization around in the latest season to come.
One can’t forget that it’s only the preseason which makes it hard to put a value on a team's performances against less than full strength competition. However, they also can’t ignore the signs that remain bright for the Giants and head coach Brian Daboll, who is facing a critical year ahead as he longs to extend his tenure as the leader of the franchise.
They’ve scored 30+ points and tallied a few touchdowns from their shiny new quarterbacks' room in consecutive games, especially rookie Jaxson Dart, whom Daboll hopes to groom into the next face of the franchise at the helm.
Their defense has also been impressive, already starting to trouble opposing gunslingers who’ve been running away from their constant pressures, and showing the rest of the league why they could be a major problem in the backfield this season.
While the Giants are going to be reliant on the biggest names in their locker room to pull them out of the mud and into a more respectable record this season, it’s been the strong performances of the reserve players and some rookies, including Dart who has thrown for 291 yards and three combined touchdowns, that have been the early sensations of the preseason and are testing the field for major roles on the depth chart.
In terms of the overall state of the roster, most of it feels like it is settling into place for Daboll and the coaching staff. However, there are still a few empty spaces that need to be filled before the final 53-man unit can be assembled next week, and that will be the task at hand as the Giants enter Thursday night’s preseason finale with the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Given the short week in between the Jets game and this one, it’s highly unlikely many of the Giants starters will see the field for any action, if not more than a series or two to give a couple names at the top of their chart some extra reps as they try to find their groove before the regular season arrives.
Which means for those players still fighting for positioning or even a definitive spot within the organization in 2025, this last dress rehearsal will be their ultimate chance to prove to the team that they belong wearing the blue on the sidelines in Week 1.
Dart is likely to lead the offense out of the tunnel for the first time in his career, with the other two arms in Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito to follow him. It’ll be interesting to see how he fares and whether his third outing can add just a little more pressure on Russell Wilson and the Giants' offense to get rolling early or start hearing the calls for their prodigy quarterback at some point.
No matter what happens, it’s the final chance for the 90-man roster to make their case, and the Giants will have some tough decisions to make once they step off the field Thursday night and begin looking at who stays and who goes ahead of the August 26 roster cutdown deadline.
New England Patriots (2-0) at New York Giants (2-0)
Kickoff Venue/Time:
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ, Thursday, August 21, 8 pm ET
Series History
Thursday’s game marks the 15th all-time meeting between the teams. In regular season
play, they’ve faced off 12 times, and twice in the postseason. The Giants’ won their most recent meeting with the Patriots on November 26, 2023, by a score of 24-10.
TV
Amazon Prime Video (Al Michaels, Play-by-Play. Kirk Herbstreit, Analyst. Kaylee Hartung, Sideline.)
Radio
WFAN 101.9 FM (WFAN 101.9 FM (Chris Carrino, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline.)
Referee
Alex Moore
