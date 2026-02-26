NY Giants' 2025 Draft Earns Prestigious Recognition at Combine

While questions remain about New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen's status moving forward , the fifth-year general manager received recognition for the potentially impactful rookie class he assembled at the 2025 NFL Draft.

Big Blue joined the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints as finalists for the Best Draft Award , an award that the New Orleans Saints ultimately took home.

Although new head coach John Harbaugh is presumably wielding considerable power over personnel decisions, one reason the Giants' team ownership retained Schoen is the young talent he infused into the roster.

New York selected extolled edge rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick, traded back into the first round to snag Ole Miss star quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25, grabbed relentless running back Cam Skattebo in the fourth round, scooped up versatile offensive lineman Marcus Mbow in the fifth and took a shot on tight end Thomas Fidone II and cornerback Korie Black in the final round.

The results are obviously still in progress, but the collective future of this group appears promising. Harbaugh, in part, chose the Giants' job above the others that were open, but he obviously values the Giants' potential for rapid growth. Last year's draft class surely appealed to him.

The NY Giants added to their promising core

Although he was not New York's first pick in 2025, there is arguably no player who will have a greater effect on the team's ceiling than Dart.

The 22-year-old quarterback embodied the confidence one needs to play the most important position in football, and he did so despite encountering several obstacles in 2025.

An injured star wide receiver, midseason coaching change, arduous schedule, and drop-heavy pass-catching unit are the types of problems that devour a first-year signal-caller. Dart stood strong, however, impressing fans with his gumption, toughness, and athleticism.

While his passing numbers were not stellar -- 63.7 completion percentage with 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns in 12 starts -- the Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist still proved he could make the NFL throws. With better coaching and more reliable receivers, Dart can bloom into a legitimate two-way threat.

As it stands, a 6-foot-2 quarterback who can rush for 487 yards and nine touchdowns gives new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy a solid foundation to work with moving forward.

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws a pass as Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (90) defends during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As Dart leads the offense, outside linebacker Abdul Carter takes on the challenge of becoming the focal point of New York's defense.

Although the 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year entered the league with high expectations, his rookie campaign was marked by inconsistency.

An inability to turn pressures into sacks early in the season, coupled with repeated tardiness issues, had many fans worrying that the hype surrounding Carter was overblown. He course-corrected, however, and started to look the part of a game-changing pass-rusher.

The former Penn State powerhouse recorded four sacks, 66 total pressures, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 25 solo tackles, and seven tackles for loss. Following a year filled with crucial lessons and visible growth, Carter is poised to form a dynamic duo with Second-Team All-Pro Brian Burns.

Cam Skattebo aims to form his own effective pair with Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the backfield. The All-American RB was overlooked after leading Arizona State to a historic season, with some questioning his speed and durability.

The 5-foot-11 bruiser found his rhythm after battling injury issues in training camp and established himself as a key component of the Giants' offense . Skattebo accumulated 617 scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns in just eight games.

He also exuded nonstop passion, which fans have been demanding for some time.

A dislocated ankle, fractured fibula, and ruptured deltoid ligament cut his standout campaign short, but Skattebo should be as intense as ever when he returns to action.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Coaches are relying on Marcus Mbow to create more opportunities for Skattebo in the run game. The 22-year-old offensive lineman consistently met expectations during his time at Purdue and continued to do so in his rookie season with the Giants.

Mbow filled in at left tackle when left tackle Andrew Thomas dealt with injuries and also manned the right side on occasion, showing enough improvement to convince fans that he could be a future starter. And that may happen as soon as next season.

Jermaine Eluemunor is set to earn a nice payday in free agency, so the organization could choose an in-house option to occupy the right tackle spot if he leaves. Mbow, standing at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, allowed three sacks in 210 pass-blocking snaps , per Pro Football Focus. The more he played, the more comfortable he looked.

Mbow's long-term development could decide where the 2025 draft class ranks in Giants history. He is the X-factor on this offensive line.

Fidone and Black contributed primarily on special teams, a unit that remains vital. They should have the chance to compete for those roles again heading into the 2026-27 season.

Schoen has his faults, but the moves he made in last April's draft could be integral to the Giants' blueprint for success. Perhaps that will be enough to quiet some of the criticism and mockery.