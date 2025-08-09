New York Giants at Buffalo Bills: How to Watch for Free, Listen, & More
It's always the first notable step of training camp when teams get to throw on the shoulder pads and begin introducing some contact into their preparations for the upcoming season. Then there is the start of the preseason window in which the New York Giants will travel to Buffalo to face off with the Bills for their first contest.
The matchup with the Bills on Saturday afternoon will mark the first opportunity for the Giants to get a real evaluation of the talent on their current 90-man roster against a team with a different colored jersey.
It'll also be a notable trip back north for head coach Brian Daboll, who will return to Orchard Park to compete against the franchise that he once helped uplift into the perennial contenders they have become with quarterback Josh Allen under center.
That likely won't be the first thing on the front of Daboll's mind, though. Instead, he and the coaching staff have a job to do, and that is giving a critical look at which players on their roster can make plays and build a bigger case to be retained for the 2025 season.
While he won't have to worry about the latter part of the equation, the preseason matchup will also offer rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart his first chance to step into an NFL game and show how he is coming along in the Giants system this summer.
Dart, who Daboll said will get extensive playing time on Saturday, was drafted by the Giants this past April with the hopes of one day taking over the command of the offensive huddle in a similar trajectory as Allen has done in Buffalo en route to becoming a star signal caller.
The two arms share the commonality of the mentor who is teaching them in the former Buffalo offensive coordinator, and Dart's reps will be the first indication of whether the novice is soaking up what he's been learning in East Rutherford under Daboll's tutelage and has a chance to follow that same path as Allen.
Along with the offensive side of the ball, the Giants will also get to look at how their new and improved defense performs against Buffalo's front, particularly the pass rush where the team has working up a four-headed monster in camp, headlined by the addition of rookie Abdul Carter who will have his first chance to flash the skillset that made him a coveted top five draft pick.
It's uncertain how much playing time, if any, the starters will get in this Saturday's game, but it might be beneficial for the Giants to give their first unit some action as they hope to be ramped up in time for the start of the regular season. That has been an issue over the last two seasons, which they hope to avoid in 2025.
Be sure to check in with New York Giants On SI for pre-game, in-game, and postgame coverage.
Giants (0-0) at Bills (0-0) Kickoff Time
Highmark Stadium
Orchard Park, NY
Saturday, August 9, 1:00 pm ET
Series History
This will be the sixth preseason meeting between the Giants and Bills in their histories, with the all-time series tied at three games each. Buffalo won the last preaeason contest in 2016 by a score of 21-0.
The last time these two teams met in the regular season was 2023 when the Bills defeated the Giants 14-9 in Week 6 up in Buffalo in a game that ended on a non-pass interference call on a pass play to tight end Darren Waller that would have been a game winning touchdown for the Giants.
Television
WNBC (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks and Phil Simms. Analysts, Howard Cross and Bruce Beck, Sideline)
Radio
WFAN 101.9 FM (Paul Dottino, Play-by-Play. Shaun O'Hara, Analyst. Madelyn Burke, Sideline)
Referee
Ronald Tolbert
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.