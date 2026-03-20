Why NY Giants' Passing Offense Might Look Very Different in 2026

The New York Giants ' offense could only do so much without star wide receiver Malik Nabers and promising running back Cam Skattebo, but a cohesive offensive line and Jaxson Dart's mobility helped the team score six points per game more than it did the previous season. That output should only rise following free agency .

Key Takeaways: Talent acquisitions suggest more explosive Giants passing offense is on tap.

New York Giants revamped their offense with new additions to better support Jaxson Dart after a modest but promising rookie season.

Former NFL QB now analyst Chase Daniel believes the scheme will shift toward Dart’s passing strengths despite a strong run-game foundation.

New weapons—especially Isaiah Likely—could unlock a more explosive, pass-focused attack in 2026.

Head coach John Harbaugh is quickly reshaping Big Blue's offense, as he tries to figure out how to optimize his young quarterback's development. Tight end Isaiah Likely, receivers Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III, and fullback Patrick Ricard are all coming aboard.

Additionally, the Giants also have a new offensive coordinator in Matt Nagy, leaving fans to wonder if the squad will emphasize the passing attack next season.

ESPN analyst Chase Daniel certainly believes so .

"I think this offense is going to be specifically designed around Jaxson Dart's strength," the former Missouri star and longtime NFL backup QB said on NFL Live.

"Yes, we know that he can run the football... But he's extremely accurate in the short and intermediate part of the game, so I do look forward to seeing what that will be like."

A better balanced offensive attack in the making?

Because New York has three capable ball-carriers in Dart, Skattebo, and Tyrone Tracy Jr., there is a logical argument for building the offense around its rushing prowess. The Ricard signing only supports that point of view. But Nagy's history with the Kansas City Chiefs may compel him to lean on the pass.

Dart's throwing numbers were modest during his rookie campaign -- 216-of-339 (63.7 percent) for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns. But he did not get the opportunity to fully showcase his arm talent. Robinson was the only truly reliable target, as drop issues and injuries limited the Giants' offensive creativity.

Is Jaxson Dart's career really ready to take off?

Following a flurry of moves, the hope is that Harbaugh and Nagy now have the necessary personnel to maximize Dart's versatile skill set .

Mooney and Austin both bring a plethora of explosiveness to the Meadowlands, but Daniel expects one newcomer to absolutely shine with New York.

"I do think they're going to take some shots down the field," he said. "Mooney gives them that speed threat, but the one signing that's not being talked about enough, in my opinion, is Isaiah Likely.

"He's going to be used in New York like Travis Kelce was used in Kansas City. You design the entire offense around him; you move him everywhere. You design it around mismatches."

Daniel's proclamation may be jarring to some fans, especially given Malik Nabers' presence on the roster, but the Giants signed Likely to a three-year, $40 million contract for a reason. John Harbaugh clearly values what the 6-foot-4 tight end did for the Ravens and envisions him as a key playmaker for Jaxson Dart.

If Likely blossoms with Big Blue, Nabers stays healthy, and Mooney posts an acceptable drop rate, then Dart should have the firepower he needs to excel as a passer.

Matt Nagy is the X-factor on this team. He can earn a second chance as an NFL head coach by molding the Giants' starting signal-caller into a well-rounded franchise quarterback. Chase Daniel and many others are incredibly intrigued by what the offensive coordinator has planned during the 2026 campaign.