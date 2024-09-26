Giants Country

Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad Ahead of Cowboys Showdown

Here's why the Giants likely chose the two practice squad elevations they did.

Patricia Traina

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The New York Giants have elevated fullback Jakob Johnson and cornerback Duke Shelley from their practice squad for tonight’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The elevation of Johnson, who has been on and off the practice squad, could be a sign that the Giants are planning an all-out attack on the Cowboys’ 32nd-ranked run defense this week. Dallas is allowing 187.5 rushing yards per game and hopes to stop the bleeding on the ground.

The Giants, meanwhile, figure to run a significant amount of 12- and 13 personnel to attack the Cowboys defense on the ground, and Johnson could play a role in that.

Shelley is a five-year veteran whose stops include the Bears, Vikings, and Rams. He’s appeared in 52 regular-season career games with 11 starts and has 92 tackles, one interception, and 17 pass breakups.

Shelley’s elevation over Art Green, who was elevated last week, is probably due more to his experience and versatility in playing outside cornerback and in the slot.

