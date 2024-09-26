New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Week 4 Inactive Lists
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The New York Giants Week 4 inactive list against the Dallas Cowboys includes a pair of cornerbacks, Adoree’ Jackson and Dru Phillips, who were declared out on Wednesday due to calf injuries.
Nick McCloud, who missed the last two weeks with a knee injury, is projected to start at outside cornerback, while Cor’Dale Flott will likely see most of his snaps in the slot, where he’d go up against CeeDee Lamb, who has caught 13 of 24 pass targets for 218 yards and one touchdown in three games this season.
With Jackson and Phillips down, the Giants elevated veteran Duke Shelley from the practice squad to provide depth at the outside cornerback spot and in the slot.
Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report with a thumb injury, is active for this week’s game. But he’s also likely to share reps with second-year man Jalin Hyatt if his thumb becomes an issue.
The remaining Giants inactive list includes offensive lineman Jake Kubas, outside linebackers Benton Whitley and Boogie Basham, and safety Anthony Johnson. Tommy DeVito will serve as the emergency quarterback, as he’s done in the last three games.
The Cowboys' inactive list includes safety Markquese Bell (ankle) and cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder), both of whom were doubtful on the team’s final injury report.
The rest of the Cowboys' inactive players are tackle Matt Waletzko, receiver Ryan Flournoy, tight end John Stephens, Jr., and defensive end Tyrus Wheat.
Trey Lance will serve as the emergency quarterback.