New York Giants - New Orleans Saints Live Blog: Observations and Updates
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The New York Giants, still looking for their first win at home this season, will try again against a New Orleans Saints team, winners of two of their last three games under interim head coach and New Jersey native Darren Rizzi.
The game has already made history before a single snap was played, as before the game, a small aircraft pulling a banner imploring team co-owner John Mara to fix the “dumpster fire” that has become this franchise.
A win, which will be hard to come by given the number of injured players the Giants have will be pretty hard to come by as it is. But who knows? Maybe if the Giants can at least be competitive this week, that will give Giants fans in attendance and tuned into the game at least something to smile about.
Follow along with our live blog, which will include scoring updates, highlights, stats, injury updates, and more.
Second Quarter
First Quarter
First quarter is over. Saints 7, Giants 0
STAT UPDATE: Giants QB Drew Lock is 0-for-8 in the first quarter. He did have a couple of passes dropped and his one completion to Wan'Dale Robison was caalled back, but otherwise, the passing offense so far has been non-existent.
1: 27 - And the Saints drive 98 yards for paydirt as Kendrick Miller scores on an 8-yard touchdown run, the Saints having apparently found something on the left sie of their formation that allowed them to run with success on this drive. NOS 7, NYG 0
4:59 - And there is another big play of 20+ yards, this one seeing Derek Carr connect for 30 yards with Juwan Johnson.
5:41 -Carr hits Maquez Valdes-Scantling for 22 yards.
First paper bag sighting of the game.
6:38 - Gorgeous punt by Jamie Gillan, who puts a 47-yard punt out of bounds at the 2-yard line.
7:55 - Blake Grupe's 53-yard field goal against the wind is wide left. Still a scoreless game.
11:52 - With 4th-and-8, the Giants go for it but don't convert. Plus, they drew two penalties to boot, a holding call vs. Devin Singletary, and an intentional grounding against Drew Lock. But more telling is that the Giants didn't attempt a 54-yard field goal there, a distance that Graham Gano, if healthy, probably has no problem making.
There have been two drops on this Giants' opeing drive. one by Devin Singletary and one by Wan'Dale Robinson.
Evan Neal and Joshua Ezeudu are the starting offensive tackles.
13:43 - Lousy punt by Matthew which went to the Giants' 44. Ihmir Smith-Marsette returned it eight yards.
Giants Starting Defense: Thibodeaux, Burns, Riley, Garcia, Chatman, Nubin, Muasau, Hawkins, Jackson, Pinnock
Pregame
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Greg Van Roten, Devin Singletary, and Graham Gano join Casey Kreiter at midfield for the coin toss. Kreiter wins the coin toss and the Giants defer.
For the first time this season at home, the Giants didn't do any pre-game introductions. Maybe they're hoping to change up the karma? I would have done the intros given all the new faces on this team.
So this happened before the game as fans borrowed a page out from the 1978 season.