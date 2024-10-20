New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles: Live Updates
Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season, where the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles square off for a key division game. Can the Giants slow down the Eagles offense, as led by old friend Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts? Will the Giants deliver a full game of complementary football?
Follow along for live updates and information from MetLife Stadium.
First Quarter
6:34 - Jones is sacked again, this one for a loss of 11 yards. Looked like it was Ezeudu's man that fell off the block.
7:18 - Close call there on Mann's 45-yard punt. Ihmir Smith-Marsette muffed it but it went out of bounds. Giants' ball.
7:51 - Brian Burns with the sack on Jalen Hurts) for a nine-yard loss. Second sack of the day for the Giants. Forces a punt.
9:15 - Daniel Jones gets sacked by Josh Sweat, who beat Josh Ezeudu in a one-on-one for a loss of nine yards on third down.
12:17 - Azeez Ojulari sacks Jalen Hurts for a loss of five yards.
12:43 - Right on cue. Saquon Barkley takes his first handoff as an Eagle against his old team and is met with boos. Dexter Lawerence stops him for a 1-yard gain.
13:38 - Giants cannot cash in on the penalty and punt the ball away. Eagles to start on their 16-yard line as the boos rain down for Saquon Barkley as he takes the field.
15:00 - Eagles get flagged for moving early on the kickoff so the Giants will start on the 35-yard line following the touchback.
Pregame
The Eagles call tails and win the coin toss and defer. Giants will receive the opening kickoff.
The Giants are introducing the offense. Receiver Malik Nabers gets a huge round of applause as he's the last one introduced.