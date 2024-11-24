New York Giants - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Halftime Observations
The New York Giants’ cohesiveness was nonexistent in the first half against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Following the release of former quarterback Daniel Jones, the Giants needed a miracle to avoid their sixth straight loss led by Tommy DeVito. The likelihood of the Giants making the playoffs this season is far behind them, and finding ways to get wins will not be an easy task.
The Giants struggled to get much going offensively with a total of 46 yards. Devito has thrown 3/5 on 31 yards, and Tyrone Tracy leads with five carries and 31 yards. The Giants' offensive line has been questioned for weeks as rushers continued to find their way off the edge–allowing three sacks in the first half.
So far, the Giants have only had three successful first downs compared to the Bucs 14 and are currently 0-4 in third-down efficiency. They have also been outgained by 245 yards.
The Bucs wasted no time getting an early edge over the Giants in the opening quarter. Mayfield charged down the field on 7/11 passes for an easy one-yard rushing touchdown from Sean Tucker. Due to the Giants' struggles with gap discipline and tackling, the Buccaneers have dominated yardage and possession.
With little to no pressure from the Giants’ defense, Mayfield and Tampa Bay had a field day racking up more points in the second quarter. Followed by a successful field goal, the Buccs added 13 more points with a six-yard rushing touchdown from Bucky Irving and a 10-yard scramble across the goalline from Mayfield.
Overall, the focus from the Giants doesn’t seem to be present. Besides the struggles on offense, the effectiveness of their tackles needs to improve to have any chance of making it a game. Also, adding more pressure to Mayfield is vital and could throw off the Bucs' offensive rhythm. With Giants fans heading to the exit, it’s going to be difficult to push ahead.
The Giants need to remain mentally sharp and not let the early deficit demoralize them.