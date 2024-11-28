New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: How to Watch for Free, Listen, Odds, & More
The New York Giants' dreadful 2024 season continues on a short week, as they'll take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
The Giants have been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the last two weeks, stemming from the Daniel Jones release to their 30-7 stinker against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.
The Giants looked unprepared and uninterested in playing against the Bucs, who had their way with them all day.
It was their first game in the post-Jones era, and they couldn't get anything going. Tommy DeVito was named the starter over Drew Lock but couldn't quite capture the same magic he brought to the team in 2023. DeVito ended the day with 189 yards and was sacked four times.
The defense couldn't stop anything, allowing 158 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Baker Mayfield easily carved up the Giants' secondary with just six incompletions. They spread the ball around well, as Mayfield connected with 11 different receivers in his 294-yard performance.
The Cowboys are coming from an exciting win against the rival Washington Commanders. There was an insane back-and-forth between both teams, as they combined for 41 points in the fourth quarter.
A Kavontae Turpin 99-yard kickoff return put them ahead by 10 with less than three minutes left in regulation.
Commanders kicker Austin Seibert missed an extra point that would've tied the game at 27 following an 86-yard touchdown from Terry McLaurin. The Commanders elected to onside kick, which was returned by Juanyeh Thomas for a touchdown to give the Cowboys their fourth win of the year.
The Giants will likely turn to Lock this week at quarterback, as DeVito experienced right forearm soreness and was listed as questionable to play. Jermaine Eluemunor is out, meaning the Giants' tackles will be Chris Hubbard and Evan Neal.
Nobody expects the Giants to win this game. However, if they come out flat and look the same as they did last week, it'll be hard to justify keeping the current regime in place.
New York Giants (2-9) vs Dallas Cowboys (4-7)
- Date/Time: Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 4:30 pm ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
- Regular Season History: This will be the 125th regular season meeting between the Giants and Cowboys, with Dallas having a 76-46-2 lead in the series. The Cowboys defeated the Giants earlier this season in Week 4, 20-15. The Giants are still searching for their first win in Dallas since 2016.
- TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Play-by-Play. Tom Brady, Analyst. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi, Sideline).
- Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline).
- Referee: Brad Rogers
- Odds (via FanDuel): Spread: Giants +3.5 , Cowboys -3.5 || Money Line: Giants +152, Cowboys -180 || Over/Under: Giants O 37.5, Cowboys U 37.5
