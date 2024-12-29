New York Giants vs Indianapolis Colts: How to Watch for Free, Listen, Odds, & More
The New York Giants are preparing for their final home game of the 2024 season, as they're set to host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. For the first time since the building opened in 2010, the Giants are trying to avoid going winless at MetLife Stadium this year.
These teams met in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium two years ago under much different circumstances. The Giants needed to win to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016.
They did just that, demolishing the Colts 38-10 behind four Daniel Jones touchdowns (two rushing, two passing) and a pick-six from Landon Collins.
It was a monumental day, as the first year of the Brian Daboll/Joe Schoen regime brought excitement back to the fanbase.
It won't be nearly the same on Sunday, as the Giants currently have the league's worst record at 2-13.
Meanwhile, the Colts' slim playoff hopes remain alive thanks to the Bengals beating the Broncos in overtime on Saturday, but they will need more help to make it happen.
A win against the Giants would be a good start. At 10 games, the Giants have the league’s longest losing streak. With two weeks to go, they currently hold the No. 1 pick, and a large part of their fan base hopes things stay that way.
The only things fans are looking forward to at this point is to see rookies Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr each eclipse 1,000 yards on the season. Nabers is 31 receiving yards away, while Tracy needs 16 all-purpose yards to reach the milestone.
Nabers, however, will be a game-time decision as he was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report with a toe injury. Even if he does play, at this point, it’s fair to wonder if even his presence will be enough to hold the interest of a fan base that just as soon see the season over.
New York Giants (2-13) vs Indianapolis Colts (7-8)
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 1 pm ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- Regular Season History: This will be the 19th regular season meeting between both teams, with the Colts leading the series 10-8. The Giants' last win came in 2022, 38-10. Before that, the Giants dropped four straight games to the Colts dating back to 2006.
- TV: FOX (Kenny Albertr, Play-by-Play. Jonathan Vilma, Analyst. Megan Olivi, Sideline).
- Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline).
- Referee: Bill Vinovich
- Odds (via FanDuel): Spread: Giants +7.5 , Colts -7.5 || Money Line: Giants +320, Colts -405 || Over/Under: Giants U 40.5, Colts O 40.5
