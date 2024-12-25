Ranking the New York Giants' Top 5 Biggest Offseason Needs
The New York Giants picked up their last win during Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks, and since then, their season has gone on a downward spiral. Currently, at 2-13 with two more games to go, it’s not a stretch to say the Giants' 100th season has been a colossal disappointment.
Every game this season has been a struggle, and their 10-game losing streak is not only the NFL’s longest but is also a franchise record. Injuries haven’t helped.
The Giants currently have 12 players on injured reserve, and the list reads like a who’s who of the key players on the roster, headlined by defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, inside linebacker Bobby Okereke, left tackle Andrew Thomas, and safety Tyler Nubin.
The quarterback's play is also not helping. For the first time since 1992, the team has had four different signal callers line up under center, which has had a trickle-down effect on the offense’s performance.
Overall, it has resulted in a Giants franchise with many needs that must be addressed in the offseason.
While NFL teams generally can’t address every one of their needs in a single offseason, especially when they have a lot, here’s a look at the top needs ranked in order of priority that the Giants must address this coming offseason.
1. Quarterback
The Giants' offense took a turn with the release of former starting quarterback Daniel Jones, so filling the role should be the top priority. After a few weeks of shuffling between Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock, the Giants have it clear that they are not sold and will be looking to enhance their quarterback opening.
With the Giants’ draft stock looking much better after their recent loss, targeting a quarterback prospect in the draft could be the right move. Because of their offensive line problems, the Giants need a quarterback who can control the game and make plays when the pocket collapses.
It’s widely believed the Giants will draft their next franchise quarterback in April but also look for them to add a veteran to serve as a bridge during free agency.
2. Cornerback
After hoping for Deonte Banks to develop into a CB1, the Giants have been disappointed. The position's depth was so sketchy that they ultimately caved in and brought back veteran Adoree Jackson on a one-year deal to provide depth.
The franchise isn’t giving up on Banks, who has struggled to adapt to defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s system.
Still, it’s been clear since Day 1 that the Giants need some added top-notch depth–and for proof of that, just look at all the potential CB1 veterans they tried to sign in free agency or at Joe Schoen’s discussion with Shane Bowen on Hard Knocks about having to choose between Brian Burns or a cornerback.
The Giants' defensive backs room is very young, so look for the team to seek a veteran to serve not only as a potential CB1 but also to fix what has ailing this group.
3. Interior Defensive Line
For as good as he is, Dexter Lawrence II can’t do everything himself. Finding another Leonard Williams–a guy who can stop the run and push the pocket–should help cure what’s ailing a Giants defense ranked in the bottom third against the run and which, at times, has struggled to get pressure on the quarterback.
Look for the Giants to likely approach this need via the draft, as the current draft class is said to be loaded with defensive line talent.
4. Offensive Line Depth
One would have thought that last year’s historically bad offensive line performance (85 sacks allowed) would have taught management a lesson about having quality young depth in the pipeline in the event of a rash of injuries.
Yet here the Giants are again. While general manager Joe Schoen's approach to adding veteran depth to the unit made sense, at some point, that veteran depth needs to be replaced.
The question is with whom? Schoen didn’t draft any offensive linemen in last year’s draft, so it’s not really as though they have an abundance of talent waiting in the wings ready to take over at any given spot.
For example, veteran guard Greg Van Roten signed a one-year deal when Evan Neal’s setback from ankle surgery forced the team to move Jermaine Eluemunor (originally slated to play left guard) to right tackle. Jon Runyan Jr then switched from right to left guard, leaving a glaring hole that Van Roten’s signing filled.
Throw in the injury to Andrew Thomas at left tackle, and suddenly, the Giants’ backup plan (Eluemunor) was not readily available, which meant the Giants had to play Joshua Ezeudu, who is more of a guard than he is a tackle, at the position.
The bottom line is the offensive line, which, when healthy, looked solid. However, it ended up dissolving into a mess and appears to have no solid depth in development to challenge for jobs next year.
5. Wide Receiver
The Giants appear to have hit a home run with Malik Nabers, but after Nabers, the picture is murky.
Darius Slayton, a solid receiver all his career, is unlikely to return as a free agent. Wan’Dale Robinson has been a limited player, and Jalin Hyatt has been a mystery who can’t seem to cut into Slayton’s snaps.
If the Giants eventually want to become a pure vertical passing offense, they’ll need to get another deep vertical threat for this group, especially if Slayton departs, as is expected.