New York Giants vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to Watch for Free, Listen, Odds, & More
The New York Giants are coming out of their bye week entering a new era. They'll take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but without Daniel Jones on the roster for the first time since 2019.
Head coach Brian Daboll announced that Jones would be benched on Monday. He was then quickly demoted to QB4 after the Giants signed veteran Tim Boyle. After an emotional press briefing on Thursday, Jones asked for and was granted his release from the Giants which officially came on Saturday, ending a nearly six-year relationship that resulted in more losses than wins.
The Giants are now turning to second-year man Tommy DeVito to carry them the rest of the way. DeVito had a magical mini-run last season, throwing for 1,101 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions while leading the Giants to three straight wins. He'll be a part of an offense better than last season, one that includes the likes of Malik Nabers and a somewhat-better offensive line. It'll be interesting to see how DeVito handles the pressure this time around.
The Bucs have had a rough stretch after a strong 4-2 start to the season. They've dropped four straight games, due the injuries of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and a struggling secondary. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has played well regardless, throwing for 2,505 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
The major storyline, other than the Jones release, will be longtime Giant Sterling Shepard making his return to MetLife to face his former team. Shepard has stepped in admirably in midst of the Bucs' wide receiver injuries, catching 16 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown. He's proved to still have juice left in him, after spending most of last season on the Giants' bench.
This will be an intriguing game for the Giants, who will look to turn the page from the Jones era. The decision to go with DeVito over Lock will be telling immediately. The Giants are looking for their first win since Week 5 and they'll be doing it in unusual circumstances.
New York Giants (2-8) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)
- Date/Time: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1pm ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- Regular Season History: This will be the 13th regular season meeting between the Giants and Panthers, with the series tied 6-6. The Giants have won the last two matchups, most recently in 2022, 19-16. The Panthers' last win game during the 2018 season, 33-31.
- TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, Play-by-Play. Tiki Barber and Jason McCourty, Analysts. AJ Ross, Sideline).
- Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline).
- Referee: Adrian Hill
- Odds (via FanDuel): Spread: Giants +5.5 , Buccaneers -5.5 || Money Line: Giants +225, Buccaneers -275 || Over/Under: Giants U 41.5, Buccaneers O 41.5
