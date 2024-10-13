New York Giants Week 6 Inactives vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The New York Giants have four players on their seven-man inactive list who have injuries and were already declared out by the team.
Leading the way are receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) and running back Devin Singletary (groin), both of whom will miss their second game in a row.
Nabers was declared out Friday after being unable to advance in the protocol to non-contact practices. Nabers, injured in the Week 4 loss to Dallas, has not practiced since.
Singletary made some progress in his return, but not enough to get the green light after the team’s Saturday walkthrough.
Receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and punter Jamie Gillan, downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday, are also inactive. Matt Haack (pronounced "Hawk") will punt for the Giants and be the holder to kicker Greg Joseph.
The Giants’ healthy scratches are offensive lineman Jake Kubas and cornerback Tre Hawkins III. Quarterback Tommy DeVito will be the emergency quarterback.
Also of note for the Giants, outside linebacker Boogie Basham will make his 2024 debut after being a healthy scratch in the first five games. Basham will provide depth at the outside linebacker following the team’s placement of Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist) on the injured reserve.
Safety Anthony Johnson is also getting his first game uniform of the season after being a healthy scratch for the first five games. Johnson will likely see snaps on special teams.
The Bengals inactives are defensive end Cedric Johnson, tackle Andrew Stueber, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, receiver Jermaine Burton, tight end Tanner McLachlan, and defensive tackle Jay Tufe;e.