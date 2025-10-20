New York Giants Week 7 Injury Round Up: What We Know
As if the New York Giants’ 44-43 loss to the Denver Broncos didn’t hurt badly enough, the Giants suffered some key injuries to their defense that might very well have contributed to the epic fourth-quarter collapse of the team.
Starting safety Jevon Holland and top cornerback Paulson Adebo both left the game in the second half with knee injuries, and both were ruled out.
Dane Belton came in for Holland and fared well, finishing with 10 tackles (six solos) to lead the defense.
Deonte Banks, who came in for Adebo, had his struggles and eventually started to rotate with Art Green as the game went on.
Banks was the guilty party caught taking a wrong angle on Denver quarterback Bo Nix’s 18-yard touchdown run, which gave the Broncos a 30-26 lead with 1:51 left in the game.
That apparently wasn’t all in the injury department. Outside linebacker Brian Burns, who appeared to turn his right ankle in the second half but who gutted out the game, was spotted in a walking boot after the game; the extent of his injury is unknown.
Burns, however, told reporters after the game the boot was just a precaution.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart also appeared to turn his ankle in the second half, but he too stayed in the game to finish it. However, he did a lot less moving around in the pocket after the injury.
The statuses of the injured Giants players weren’t immediately known, as all are expected to undergo MRIs when the team returns to New Jersey.
Overall, it was a wild and somewhat historic loss for the Giants. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Nix became the first player in NFL history to rush for two touchdowns and throw for two touchdowns in one quarter.
And the Giants, according to the CBS broadcast, made history by becoming the first team to lose a game in 1,602 contests in which a team was up by at least 18 points with six minutes to go in the game.
The Giants fall to 2-5 on the season with the Eagles at Philadelphia on deck.
More importantly, the Giants' 2025 season, which seemed to have new life breathed into it, appears to be once again circling the drain and could, for all intents and purposes, be over with a loss in Philly next weekend.
