NY Giants at Denver Broncos: How to Watch for Free, Listen, Odds and More
It’s onto Week 7 of the NFL season for the New York Giants, who are starting to find their groove and a little bit of confidence behind the leadership of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is 2-1 through his first three starts.
Having that positive jump into the pros has to feel good for everyone in the Giants organization, despite their dismal 2-4 record through six weeks, especially for the Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll regime, who have staked their defining year with the franchise on the Ole Miss product when they traded back into the first round of the draft to select him.
Dart really showed his promise in the Giants’ Week 6 surprising win over the Philadelphia Eagles as he led the offense again to multiple successful red zone trips and flashed the threat of his legs to outlast the Eagles’ wearied defense in a 34-17 rout of their hated divisional rivals.
Now, people are starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel for the Giants franchise that has been patiently waiting for a good quarterback to come in and provide performances that drive long-term success.
The rookie’s development is far from over, but some believe they can soon compete with the best teams in the league with Dart as their signal caller.
The next chance to prove himself as a true star in the making will come Sunday on the road against the Denver Broncos, who have been one of the league’s brightest teams thus far at 4-2 on the season.
They are coming off two big wins against the Eagles in Week 5 and the Jets last Sunday overseas, that have their locker room beaming with the same confidence that New York has found since the switch to the novice gunslinger.
And some of their players have already expressed a desire to lean into that against the Giants and Dart, who they believe is a little over his head and needs to be humbled a bit, as he is still new to the professional level.
“He’s a young guy,” Broncos outside linebacker Johnathan Cooper said this week. “He’s feelin’ himself a little bit. He’s out there running around. He’s got the chain on. He’s dancing. I feel like everybody needs something, you know.”
Denver will certainly challenge the Giants with their top-five-ranked defense that excels at getting opposing offenses off the field quickly.
They really tighten up on third and fourth downs, especially, and make it tough to cash in the red zone with the lowest scoring rate (28.6%) allowed this season.
Offensively, they are led by quarterback Bo Nix, who has also started to grow into his own in his second season. Nix ranks 14th among quarterbacks with 1,277 yards and a 9-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and is trying to offer the Broncos fanbase the same hope that they have their next franchise guy under center.
Most importantly, Denver boasts one of the best pass-rushing presences that the Giants will see this season. The defense is headlined by Nick Bonitto, who stands atop the NFL with 8.0 sacks and is one of four Broncos defenders with at least three sacks to this point of the season.
The Broncos rank fourth in team pass rush win rate and complement that with the best pass blocking unit on the offensive side, meaning both lines for the Giants are going to be tested and will have to work extremely hard to protect their quarterback and land the winning plays.
Are they really on a straight path to turning it around with a new answer at the quarterback spot, or will their roster efforts need even more tuning to become a serious future contender?
Be sure to check in with New York Giants On SI for pre-game, in-game, and post-game coverage.
New York Giants (2-4) vs Denver Broncos (4-2)
Kickoff Venue/Time
Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO; Sunday, October 19th, 4:05 pm ET
Series History
This Week 7 matchup marks the 15th all-time meeting between the Giants and Broncos since the 1972 season.
They’ve also clashed in one postseason game, which was Super Bowl XXI in 1986, when they defeated Denver 39-20 to capture their first title in the Lombardi Trophy era with then quarterback Phil Simms as the leader under center.
Both franchises have evenly split their clashes at a 7-7 draw, but Denver has taken three of the last four games.
The Giants' last win over the Broncos came in 2017 when they were road warriors and recorded a 23-10 victory in the Mile High City.
The last contest was four years later in 2021, when the Broncos returned the favor at MetLife Stadium in a 27-13 defeat for the Giants.
TV
CBS (Kevin Harlan, Play-by-Play. Trent Green, Analyst. Melanie Collins, Sideline)
Radio
WFAN 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline)
Odds (via FanDuel):
Spread: Giants +7, Broncos -7 || MoneyLine: Giants +295 Broncos -370 || Over/Under: O/U 40.5 points
Referee
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook.Visit our YouTube channelfor the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.