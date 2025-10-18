Referee Scouting Report for NY Giants' Week 7 Matchup Vs. Broncos
The New York Giants (2-4) took a huge step forward after last Thursday's 34-17 home victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, a euphoric moment for a fan base whose hatred for the defending Super Bowl champions has soared to new heights over the last couple of years. But now the team goes on the road.
The Giants must keep their poise when they visit the Denver Broncos (4-2) this Sunday. Big Blue cannot afford to give away yards to a squad that boasts an elite defense and offensive line. Penalties will once again be worth monitoring.
Brad Allen, the referee for this Week 7 face-off, is someone fans should know. His crew worked two Giants games last year -- a 27-22 loss versus the Washington Commanders on Nov. 3 and a Dec. 15 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL Penalties.com.
Allen issued New York a combined 10 penalties for 95 yards in those matchups. That is fewer flags than the team has collected in any two weeks this season. The Giants were hit with six penalties for 55 yards in Week 6, a number that did not prevent them from thumping the Eagles.
If Brian Daboll's guys can stay at or below six infractions in the Mile-High City, they should have a chance to steal one from the potentially travel-weary Broncos (played in London last Sunday) and earn consecutive victories for the first time since the beginning of the Tommy DeVito era in November of 2023.
Ironically, that three-game winning streak started on a week that Brad Allen was officiating. Perhaps he will prove to be good luck for New York once again. He has handed out 40 penalties for 304 yards in four 2025 matchups, with near-even home-road splits.
Allen's most common reason for throwing a flag is offensive holding -- seven for 64 yards this year. Such a trend could present a challenge for a Giants unit that is still smoothing over some rough edges, despite showing marked improvement thus far.
Progress is seemingly taking shape in the Meadowlands, but the surest way to derail momentum, besides suffering injuries, is by committing a multitude of penalties. New York must stay strong if it wants to keep the good times rolling.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.