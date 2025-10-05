NY Giants at New Orleans Saints: How to Watch for Free, Listen, Odds & More
The Jaxson Dart era for the New York Giants got off to a perfect start on the scoreboard, as they took down the previously undefeated Los Angeles Chargers 21-18 last Sunday to secure the team's first win, and, for the moment, calm down the landslide that the season appeared to be heading for.
Of course, the stage-setting performance wasn't totally bereft of areas that needed improvement from the rookie quarterback and the rest of the team overall.
At the forefront, they need to find a way to get the passing attack going with their new signal caller under center and without the presence of their star receiver, Malik Nabers, whose season ended due to an ACL injury.
As the focus turns to Week 5, the Giants' schedule seemingly eases up for one weekend, affording them the chance to build upon last Sunday's momentum.
The Giants, looking to craft a two-game winning streak for the first time since 2023, will travel to New Orleans to face the winless Saints in a matchup where even a Nabers-less Giants squad should be favored on paper.
Like the Giants, the Saints are another franchise in the midst of a difficult rebuild, one that has left them as one of the NFL's three 0-4 teams with a quarter of the season in the rearview mirror.
They are staking their offense behind an unproven youngster in quarterback Spencer Rattler and have surrounded him with a mix of veteran and novice weapons in the huddle.
The Saints were hoping to kick off their own new era with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, whom they drafted No. 40 overall in the 2025 draft.
He struggled a bit in the preseason and ultimately lost the starting job competition to Rattler, whose two-year career has yet to reach stable ground since he was taken as a fifth-round prospect by New Orleans in 2024.
The Saints' offense is carrying a minus-55 point differential heading into Sunday's contest, averaging just 16.5 points per game, compared to the Giants' 18.2 points per game.
On the defensive end, opposing teams have feasted both in the air and on the ground, where the Saints' unit has a combined average of 5.4 yards per play, allowing them to score points and touchdowns on a whopping 76.9% of their red-zone visits, 30th in the league.
Even in terms of protecting their pocket or putting pressure on the opposing quarterback, the Saints struggle to excel in either realm of the game, with sub-26th placements for both the passing and rushing elements.
The Giants should have no problems moving the football downfield, nor potentially mimicking their defensive showcase that stunted the Chargers in their recent win.
While it certainly wouldn't mean that their season is back in full force, how sweet a story it would be for the Giants to start seeing some continued success behind the leadership of their hopeful franchise savior, Dart.
If they can build off a rare positive showing last week and translate it into a 2-3 start with a win over the Saints, it could at least give the following games on the slate some juice.
There is still much to be determined about the Giants' organization way beyond the regular season. Still, the impact that Dart can continue to have on the entire product will loom large over the big decisions that will inevitably come surrounding the current regime and whether they can reach for greater heights together.
The initial impressions of Brian Daboll and the Giants being the long-term tandem in the Big Apple were surprisingly positive and worthy of celebration.
Still, there is more work to be done, and the next challenge lies ahead for Dart and his team as they return to the road and test their resolve in a hostile environment.
New York Giants (1-3) at New Orleans Saints (0-4)
Kickoff Venue/Time
Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA; Sunday, October 5th, 2025, 1 pm ET
Series History
The Week 5 matchup between the Giants and Saints will mark the 34th all-time regular-season meeting between the two franchises, dating back to the 1967 NFL season. Over the last decade, the Saints have had better luck in the series, winning four of the six contests.
These two teams have had some quiet offensive games against each other, but also some electric ones, such as the 2015 meeting, where the Giants and Saints combined for 101 points and 13 passing touchdowns by quarterbacks Eli Manning and Drew Brees. Manning threw for 350 yards and six scores with his arm, yet it was not enough as the Giants fell 52-49 in the road thriller.
Last season, the Giants hosted the Saints in Week 15 at MetLife Stadium, where both offenses were abysmal. However, the Saints managed enough points, including two touchdowns in each half, to sneak away with a 14-11 win that handed the Giants one of their 14 losses in 2024.
