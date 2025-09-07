NY Giants at Washington Commanders: Live Updates, Score, Highlights
Welcome to Week 1 of the New York Giants’ 2025 regular season!
The Giants and Washington Commanders are set to go head-to-head at Northwest Stadium in an early yet key divisional matchup in which these games also offer a hidden half-game advantage in terms of division play, an advantage that factors into any tiebreakers that need to be decided at the end of the season.
The Giants, who are coming off a 3-0 preseason in which the offense scored 30+ points in each game, have already generated quite a bit of buzz among the fan base, but with word coming down that there is a possibility the team could have rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart involved in some plays, that excitement seems to have been picked up a notch or two.
From a bigger picture perspective, it’s all about a fast start for a Giants team that has opened its last two seasons 0-2 and which has scored just six points in those two regular-season openers (three of which came in the first half of one of the games).
The Giants are looking to rebound from a franchise-worst 3-14 mark last season and get back into the postseason discussion.
For those who have their doubts, the good news is that since 1990 – a streak of 35 consecutive seasons – at least four teams (Broncos, Chargers, Vikings, and Washington) have qualified for the playoffs that were not in the postseason the year before.
In 26 of the past 29 seasons (1996-24), at least one team has made the playoffs the season after finishing in last or tied for last place (Chargers, Vikings, and Commanders).
And in six consecutive seasons (2019-24) and in 21 of the past 23 seasons (2002-24), a team that chose in the top five of the NFL Draft has qualified for the postseason, Washington and the Chargers being the two most recent to do so.
Follow along as we post live updates on key plays, injuries, stats, and more throughout the game. Newest posts will be on top.
Pregame
INACTIVE LIST/LINEUP REACTIONS: Jaxson Dart is officially QB2 for this game. This was always the way it was trending this week, and even before, dating back to the summer. The question now becomes whether we see Dart in this game. I suspect we will, given how anxious Brian Daboll seems to be in wanting to put the kid out there.
Meanwhile, I'm mildly disappointed that Darius Alexander, the team's third-round pick, is inactive. Alexander missed all of the spring with an undisclosed ailment, and that set him back. He never really recovered from that setback in terms of getting caught up.
Still, it's rather disappointing to see a premium draft pick be a healthy scratch. Further, this decision now clarifies why the team elevated Elijah Garcia from the practice squad.
GIANTS INACTIVES: OT Andrew Thomas, OL Evan Neal, safety Beau Brade, seventh round draft pick tight end Thomas Fidone II, defensive lineman, third-round pick defensive lineman Darius Alexander and quarterback Jameis Winston (emergency quarterback). Jaxson Dart is officially QB2 for this game.
COMMANDERS INACTIVES: Washington's inactive players include quarterback Josh Johnson, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., linebacker Ale Kaho, linebacker Kain Medrano, tackle Trent Scott, tackle George Fant and defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste.
Some pregame thoughts (and a prediction)…
This wasn’t discussed all that much this preseason, but one of the things the Giants coaches worked with Russell Wilson on is getting the ball out of his hand faster. Wilson, in his quest not to turn the ball over, sometimes hangs onto it a little too long and hence ends up taking sacks.
Last year, per PFF, Wilson was responsible for 22.4% of the pressure he faced–more than any of the Giants quarterbacks who took snaps last year. That’s 32 pressures–far more than Justin Fields or any of the Giants quarterbacks.
I’m curious to see if the Giants have cornerback Paulson Adebo travel with Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin. Adebo didn’t do much traveling with the opponent’s top receiver during his time with the Saints, staying on the left side.
When asked about it last month, he attributed it more to the scheme than anything else and expressed willingness to travel with the opponent’s receivers if asked.
James Hudson III will get the start at left tackle today in place of Andrew Thomas. Curious to see if he draws Von Miller or Dorance Armstrong for the majority of the game.
Will we finally see an improved Giants run defense? The return of Dexter Lawrence should help, but what will the rotation look like?
Prediction: Giants 24, Commanders 17
The Giants played the Commanders close last year despite being swept in the season series. Given the upgrades made on defense and at quarterback, there should be no reason why–other than their own doing–that the Giants don’t score at least 24 points in this one.
Cornerback Update
The Athletic reported that the Giants intend to start Cor'Dale Flott at CB2 but will also be working in Deonte Banks on third downs. Curious to see how this arrangement is going to work out since, per PFF, Flott posted a 91.3 coverage grade in man coverage and an 85.3 coverage grade in zone while Banks posted an 88.8 in man and an 53.8 in zone in the preseason.
But as I have said before, the Giants can't bury Banks on the bench, not with a decion needing to be made on his fifth-year option after this season (which as of right now I would guess they'll decline.)
Exhale Giants fans! Dexter Lawrence's wife has not yet gone into labor.
Here are a few other Giants-related notes of interest, courtesy of NFL Research.
Outside linebacker Brian Burns will begin a quest to become the sixth player since 2000 with at least 7.5 sacks in each of his first seven career seasons. He would join Jared Allen, Aaron Donald, Ryan Kerrigan, Yannick Ngakoue, and DeMarcus Ware if he accomplished that.
Receiver Malik Nabers needs 88 receptions to surpass Justin Jefferson (196), Amon-Ra St. Brown (196), and Michael Thomas (196) for the most receptions by a player in his first two seasons in NFL history. Nabers had 109 receptions as a rookie in 2024.
Nabers can also become the fifth player in the Super Bowl era with at least 2,500 receiving yards in his first two seasons, joining Justin Jefferson (3,016), Odell Beckham Jr. (2,755), Randy Moss (2,726), and Ja’Marr Chase (2,501). Nabers had 1,204 receiving yards as a rookie in 2024.
Nabers needs 11 games with at least five receptions to tie Michael Thomas (25) for the most such games by a player in his first two seasons in NFL history. Nabers has 14 career games with at least five receptions.
Nabers also needs 11 games with at least 50 receiving yards to become the third player ever with 25 such games in his first two seasons, joining Justin Jefferson (26) and Michael Thomas (26). Nabers has 14 career games with at least 50 receiving yards.
Quarterback Russell Wilson needs 167 rushing yards to surpass Cam Newton (5,628) for the third-most career rushing yards ever by a quarterback. Wilson has 5,462 rushing yards entering 2025.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.