NY Giants Reportedly Have Package of Plays Ready for Jaxson Dart
Landover, MD - Could a Jaxson Dart sighting be on deck as early as today for the New York Giants?
That very well could be the case, according to a report from the NFL Network, which claimed that the Giants have a package of plays ready for Dart for this week’s game against the Washington Commanders.
Whether those plays are actually dialed up will likely depend on the flow of the game and if the opportunities present themselves for Dart, the team’s first-round rookie, to be called upon.
Dart, who took the majority of his training camp and preseason reps with the second-string offense, played well enough this past summer to trigger dreams of him actually surpassing Russell Wilson as the starter.
The rookie completed 68.1% of his pass attempts, finishing eighth among quarterbacks with a minimum of 50 dropbacks this summer. His numbers would have been even better if his receivers hadn't dropped three of his passes.
He also threw three touchdown passes and didn’t throw an interception, all the while showing in his first NFL action the poise and decision-making of a veteran.
Dart also showed fine mobility as a runner, rushing for 52 yards on six carries and scoring one touchdown.
Despite the very encouraging summer shown by the former Ole Miss signal caller, head coach Brian Daboll never backed down from his assertion that Wilson was going to be the team’s starter.
But as we have previously reported, there was always the strong possibility of the Giants not officially naming a true No. 2 quarterback behind Wilson, and that the team could even leave all three quarterbacks active, which would not only allow the coaches to have more options but also force the opponent to spend time preparing for added scenarios.
If the Giants were to insert Dart, who was not made available this week to the media, perhaps out of concern that there could be a slip of the tongue regarding what he had been asked to do in practice, into the game, this wouldn’t be the first time Wilson would have to cede snaps to another quarterback.
The Steelers, for whom Wilson played last year, sometimes had to step aside for Justin Fields, who was called upon to execute a package of plays that capitalized on his dual passing and running ability.
