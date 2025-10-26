NY Giants Fail to Get Season Sweep in 38-20 Eagles Rout
In the second and final meeting of the season between the and Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia leaned on a dominant frontline to extract revenge on its division rival, 38-20.
New York had its sights on its first season sweep against the Eagles this decade, but was met with a revitalized Philly run game led by former Giant Saquon Barkley.
The reigning rushing yardage champ was one of two 100-yard rushers on the day for the Eagles against a leaky New York run defense.
Barkley accumulated 150 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries, while reserve running back Tank Bigsby amassed 104 yards on the ground on just nine carries. In total, the two contributed 254 of the Eagles' 277 rushing yards.
The 276 allowed rushing yards were the most New York's run defense relinquished this season, but four of the team's five surrendered touchdowns on the afternoon were through the air.
Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts didn't surpass 200-yard passing and only attempted 20 passes, but he did throw touchdown tosses from 9, 6, 17, and 40 yards out in an efficient showing despite being sacked four times.
New York's Jaxson Dart had a two-touchdown outing that showcased his arm and his legs individually, but he spent most of the game without his rookie classmate Cam Skattebo, who left the second quarter on a cart .
Tyrone Tracy, Jr, took on the lead back duties and finished with 39 yards on 10 carries.
At one point, the Giants were down 14-10 after finishing a 7-play, second-quarter drive with a field goal, but Philly responded before the half with three runs and four passes that eventually led to Jalen Hurts' second touchdown toss to push the lead to 21-10 at the half.
Following the half, New York went three and out before the Eagles responded with an 11-play field goal ending drive that pushed the lead to two touchdowns.
New York ended the quarter with a lengthy 15-play drive riddled with Tracy carries and featuring a crucial 26-yard first-down pass from Dart to Devin Singletary that put the Giants in the red zone.
New York capped that drive off with a field goal before watching Philly reel off consecutive fourth-quarter touchdown drives that stretched the lead to 38-13.
Dart's touchdown run provided New York with the garbage time score to push its streak of games with 20 or more points to three straight games.
Four different Giants defenders sacked Jalen Hurts. Brian Burns, who now has another double-digit sack season (10), got one, as did defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches and inside linebacker Bobby Okereke. Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II split a sack with rookie Darius Alexander.
The pass-rush's positive showing was marred by the porous Giants run defense, which became the first NFL defense this season to allow two 100-yard rushers. The leaky run defense was a far cry from its 73-yard showing on Thursday Night Football a couple of weeks ago.
The Giants return home next Sunday with a home matchup against the 5-3 San Francisco 49ers. Both teams will be looking to get back into the win column, with New York hoping to end its two-game losing streak.
