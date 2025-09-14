NY Giants O-lineman Makes Wrong Kind of History in Week 2 Opening Drive
New York Giants left tackle James Hudson III made history for the wrong kind of reason on the first series of the Giants’ Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Hudson committed four penalties on the Giants’ opening drive, costing his team a touchdown.
Here is the breakdown:
- Hudson was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for a blow to the head that wiped out a 10-yard gain for Cam Skattebo and put the Giants in 2nd-and-30.
- He then committed a false start on 3rd-and-19 in positive territory.
- He followed that up with an unnecessary roughness penalty that nullified a 51-yard completion to Wan’Dale Robinson that would have given the Giants 1st-and-goal at the Cowboys’ 2-yard line.
- The capper came on 2nd-and-8 from the 15-yard line when he was called for a false start.
New York ended up settling for a 38-yard field goal to take the early lead, and head coach Brian Daboll promptly benched Hudson after that series in favor of rookie Marcus Mbow.
Meanwhile, Hudson became the first player this century to record four penalties on one drive, according to the FOX broadcast.
Hudson had been starting for Andrew Thomas, who is still working his way back from a foot ailment suffered last season.
