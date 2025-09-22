NY Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Exits Game Early With Shoulder Injury
East Rutherford, NJ - The New York Giants entered Sunday night's contest with the Kansas City Chiefs with a few injuries to key positions across the roster.
Yet, one has come early in the evening to a thinly rostered position in the backfield with running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. Tracy, who started the night with a boatload of handoffs and check-down passes from quarterback Russell Wilson, exited the game with 1:42 left in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.
The injury came on the fourth play of the Giants' second drive when Wilson dished the ball short to Tracy for a three-yard gain on 2nd-and-8. Tracy got pushed out of bounds by Chiefs' cornerback Jaylen Watson at the Kansas City 46-yard line, but his right arm got wedged between Chiefs defenders, and he grabbed it quickly as he was sent out of bounds at the end of the play.
Prior to leaving the game, Tracy had amassed seven carries for 29 yards on the ground and added two catches for seven yards with his hands. It is uncertain whether he will return to the game, with the Giants' medical team deeming him questionable.
Other than Tracy, the Giants are paper-thin at the running back position. They entered the night with three ball carriers on the active roster, including rookie Cam Skattebo and veteran Devin Singletary, who both made need to assume the rushing duties should Tracy not be able to return to the field.
