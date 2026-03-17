Patrick Ricard Signing Could Put Giants' Rushing Game Over the Top

The New York Giants are undergoing a facelift during free agency, with several new players joining the mix.

One player that might not draw the most attention but could make a massive difference is fullback Patrick Ricard, whom NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks listed as one of the most overlooked free agent signings so far this offseason.

"John Harbaugh might have tipped his hand on his offensive approach with the signing of the six-time Pro Bowl fullback,” Brooks said.

“Over nine seasons, the knockdown specialist known as "Pancake Pat" has served as the lead blocker for the Ravens' dominant ground game."

"He'll now join his former head coach in New York, where the Giants appear to be transitioning into a power running attack with Cam Skattebo positioned as the featured back.

“Ricard, a former defensive tackle-turned-fullback, could further elevate an offense that was fifth in rushing yards last season, serving as the pivotal piece to the puzzle in 2026 and beyond."

Ricard has been a part of one of the best rushing attacks this decade

Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard dives through Denver Broncos linebacker Kwon Alexander. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Under Harbaugh, the Ravens built one of the league's strongest running games. Sure, having Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry was a big part of that, but Ricard is also a big reason for the operation's success.

Since 2020, the Ravens’ rushing attack has finished in the top-three league wide every year, with the Ravens finishing atop of the league in two of those seasons (2023 and 2024).

Also over that span, the Ravens have never rushed for fewer than 156.5 yards per season, their average in that period falling just shy of 200 rushing yards per game (199.7).

The Giants are hoping to replicate the Ravens' run game, which has been a staple for years, and Ricard is the secret ingredient that could make it possible. The hope is that the Giants can create those gaps that will allow Cam Skattebo to bowl right through there.

The Giants could also take a player like Jeremiyah Love with the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL draft, and he could benefit from running behind Ricard to help him get some open space.

Ricard has made six Pro Bowls in his nine NFL seasons and was named First-team All-Pro in 2024.

Ricard is a vehicle for Harbaugh to ensure that the offense runs the way it should. Now they just need to identify the drivers in what should be a committee between Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy, both projected as the one-two punch in the running game, and a potential addition either during the draft or after the draft who can be part of the running game’s future.