NY Giants Report Card: What Did We Just Witness?

The Giants had their Week 7 game in the palm of their hand before letting it slip away.

Patricia Traina

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) runs the ball during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) runs the ball during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Just when you think the New York Giants can’t top themselves when it comes to finding ways to lose, they go ahead and surprise you.

Like this week, when the defense collapsed worse than a house of cards on a windy day. The Giants allowed Denver over 270 yards of offense and 33 points, all in the fourth quarter, basically gift-wrapping a game that they should have won and handing it to the Broncos on a silver platter.

Let’s get into the grades.

Offense

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart
Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) reacts after a play against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos came into the game with the league’s second-best defense, and yet the Giants pretty much stood toe-to-toe with them, becoming the first team this season to score 30+ points against the Orange Crush. 

Left tackle Andrew Thomas neutralized NFL sack leader Nik Bonitto so much so that defensive coordinator Vance Joseph decided to try his luck with Bonitto against Jermaine Eluemunor on the right side. No dice as Bonitto only had one quarterback hit and zero sacks on the day.

Rookie quarterback Jaxon Dart let his play do the talking for him, finishing 15-of-33 for 283 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also made a few plays possible with his legs. 

Alas, there was the fourth-quarter interception on a pass that should have never been thrown and one other pass where he held onto the ball too long, but make no mistake: Dart and the offense are not the reason why the Giants lost this week.

Grade: B

Defense

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter
Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) reacts after a play during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

How quickly the tide turned for Shane Bowen’s defense. Through three quarters, the defense was solid, at one point even pitching a shutout. But then in the last six minutes, it all fell apart. 

Cornerback Dru Phillips was abused in coverage, and Deonte Banks, stepping in for an injured Paulson Adebo, was the guilty party who allowed one of Bo Nix’s rushing touchdowns when he took a poor angle. 

The run defense was back to allowing big runs of 15+ yards (three of them). In all, the lousy fourth quarter was more than enough to erase all the good done in the first three quarters.

Grade: F

Special Teams

New York Giants kicker Jude McAtamney
Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants kicker Jude McAtamney (99) kicks during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

What is it with Giants and kickers? Once again, a kicker had a direct hand, er, foot, in contributing to a loss. This time it was Jude McAtamney, who, in the win over the Eagles (we’ll always have that at least), missed a PAT, though the miss didn’t hurt the team then. Such was not the case this week as two missed PATs turned out to be the difference in the game. 

The Giants somehow managed to win the field position battle, but it wasn’t clean. New York allowed Marvin Mims to average 14.5 yards per punt return and Tyler Badie 24.0 yards on kickoff returns. 

Jamie Gillan finished with a 35.7 net average as his coverage guys weren’t as sharp as they had been. 

Grade: C-

Coaching

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll
Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; The New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll looks on during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

After showing a willingness to be aggressive against the Eagles, Shane Bowen went right back into a conservative shell down the stretch in this game, and it bit him hard on the you-know-where. 

In what universe does a three-man rush work against a five-man offensive line? At best, send four, especially against a young quarterback who hasn’t fared well against pressure. But Bowen had other ideas, and it’s costing him credibility.  

Grade: F

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

