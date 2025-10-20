NY Giants Report Card: What Did We Just Witness?
Just when you think the New York Giants can’t top themselves when it comes to finding ways to lose, they go ahead and surprise you.
Like this week, when the defense collapsed worse than a house of cards on a windy day. The Giants allowed Denver over 270 yards of offense and 33 points, all in the fourth quarter, basically gift-wrapping a game that they should have won and handing it to the Broncos on a silver platter.
Let’s get into the grades.
Offense
The Broncos came into the game with the league’s second-best defense, and yet the Giants pretty much stood toe-to-toe with them, becoming the first team this season to score 30+ points against the Orange Crush.
Left tackle Andrew Thomas neutralized NFL sack leader Nik Bonitto so much so that defensive coordinator Vance Joseph decided to try his luck with Bonitto against Jermaine Eluemunor on the right side. No dice as Bonitto only had one quarterback hit and zero sacks on the day.
Rookie quarterback Jaxon Dart let his play do the talking for him, finishing 15-of-33 for 283 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also made a few plays possible with his legs.
Alas, there was the fourth-quarter interception on a pass that should have never been thrown and one other pass where he held onto the ball too long, but make no mistake: Dart and the offense are not the reason why the Giants lost this week.
Grade: B
Defense
How quickly the tide turned for Shane Bowen’s defense. Through three quarters, the defense was solid, at one point even pitching a shutout. But then in the last six minutes, it all fell apart.
Cornerback Dru Phillips was abused in coverage, and Deonte Banks, stepping in for an injured Paulson Adebo, was the guilty party who allowed one of Bo Nix’s rushing touchdowns when he took a poor angle.
The run defense was back to allowing big runs of 15+ yards (three of them). In all, the lousy fourth quarter was more than enough to erase all the good done in the first three quarters.
Grade: F
Special Teams
What is it with Giants and kickers? Once again, a kicker had a direct hand, er, foot, in contributing to a loss. This time it was Jude McAtamney, who, in the win over the Eagles (we’ll always have that at least), missed a PAT, though the miss didn’t hurt the team then. Such was not the case this week as two missed PATs turned out to be the difference in the game.
The Giants somehow managed to win the field position battle, but it wasn’t clean. New York allowed Marvin Mims to average 14.5 yards per punt return and Tyler Badie 24.0 yards on kickoff returns.
Jamie Gillan finished with a 35.7 net average as his coverage guys weren’t as sharp as they had been.
Grade: C-
Coaching
After showing a willingness to be aggressive against the Eagles, Shane Bowen went right back into a conservative shell down the stretch in this game, and it bit him hard on the you-know-where.
In what universe does a three-man rush work against a five-man offensive line? At best, send four, especially against a young quarterback who hasn’t fared well against pressure. But Bowen had other ideas, and it’s costing him credibility.
Grade: F
