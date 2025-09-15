NY Giants Week 2 Report Card: Not Good Enough
The New York Giants, 40-37 losers in overtime against the Dallas Cowboys, should have won their Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Certainly, 37 points should have gotten the job done. But as the old saying goes, “Woulda, coulda, shoulda, didn’t.”
The defense gave up 40 points, partly due to execution and partly due to the play call. The Giants lost on a walk-off field goal in overtime, and wasted a strong showing by quarterback Russell Wilson, whose 450 passing yards are the second-most in his career and tied for the 4th-highest total in franchise history, and who joined Eli Manning in the record books for having completed over 73% of his passes on 40+ attempts.
It wasn’t enough. Let’s break down the grades.
When an offense racks up 506 net yards and 37 points, that should be enough to win, right? Ah, not if you’re the Giants and you have four penalties on one drive alone, thanks to left tackle James Hudson III, and definitely not when you go one of five in the red zone.
Kudos, though, to quarterback Russell Wilson, who shook off last week’s dismal showing with an NFC Offensive Player of the Week-worthy performance, going 30 of 41 for 450 yards and three touchdowns. His interception in overtime came on a miscommunication with receiver Malik Nabers.
Forty points surrendered. A sloppy second half in which the defense at times couldn’t stop anything. Thirty-six of 72 tackles were made at the third level of the defense.
The Cowboys had another poor showing against the run, averaging 4.8 yards per rush attempt. Yes, the Giants' defense got winded as the game wore on, but it didn’t help that some questionable calls by defensive coordinator Shane Bowen didn’t help matter.
Other than the big holding penalty by linebacker Swayze Bozeman on the opening kickoff that started the penalty flow, the Giants' special teams were solid. Graham Gano hit all three of his field goal attempts, all under 40 yards.
KaVontae Turpin posted two yards on one punt return and 200 yards on four kickoff returns. Gunner Olzewski had a strong day, averaging 12.7 yards on three punt returns, not bad at all.
Another not-bad showing? Running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr, who handled kickoff returns this week until new returner Xavier Gipson (inactive this week) is up to speed on thighs. Tracy averaged 26.4 yards per return.
We’re in Week 2 of the regular season, and the Giants’ sloppy attention to detail nearly led to them breaking their record for penalties.
Mike Kafka wasn’t afraid to have Russell Wilson air it out, but what was Shane Bowen doing with the defense? In some of his calls, he had his guys so far back you would have thought they were on the Texas/New Mexico border.
