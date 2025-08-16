NY Jets vs. NY Giants: How to Watch for Free, Listen, Odds, & More
The New York Giants got their 2025 preseason off on the right foot last week in Buffalo, defeating the Bills 34-25 in a solid offensive performance that was spearheaded by the play of all four of their quarterbacks.
For the first time in Brian Daboll's head coaching era, the Giants' offense was able to surpass the 30-point mark in a preseason affair, largely thanks to three of their gunslingers contributing at least one passing touchdown to the final result.
Among them, the most promising outing came from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who made his NFL debut in Orchard Park. Dart showed flashes of the dual-threat player that made the franchise eager to move up the draft board to snag him five months ago.
The rookie played an extensive amount of time in the first half and ended up completing 12 of his 19 pass attempts for 154 yards to author three scoring drives in his four total possessions, notching two field goals and a touchdown, which he completed to Lil’Jordan Humphrey with pressure beaming down on him from the pocket.
Dart also demonstrated his ability to take off with the football, keeping it three times for 24 yards on the ground, which also led the team.
He wasn’t the only impressive element of the Giants’ day, though, as their offensive line also allowed zero sacks, and the defensive front gave Buffalo fits with heavy pressure that generated two sacks and an 11% conversion rate on third downs.
Yet, not everything the Giants did was perfect, and that’s where their focus turns when they host the New York Jets in their annual preseason duel following two joint practices earlier this week.
The Giants’ unit had its bright spots at times, but still has more to show that they can push the ball through the air with their new leader, Russell Wilson.
What’s more interesting is the fact that both these teams’ futures will be highly predicated on the play of their quarterbacks and the offensive huddles at large. The Jets need Justin Fields to become a better version of himself, capable of both throwing and running the ball effectively, to be more successful this season.
On the Giants' end, the fate of the Schoen-Daboll regime lies in the performance of the helm, starting with seeing whether Wilson can guide them to a tangible level of improvement that lands more wins on the final record. If he can’t, it might take an earlier regular-season appearance from Dart than the duo would like to convince team ownership to hold onto them and their plan for another year.
To that end, might the Giants hand their starters another decent dose of playing time to ensure they continue to get ready for the start of Week 1?
They have to be careful, though, as certain positions have been dealing with injuries already, making it a job to find a balance between a smart workload and preserving the best talent for when the games start to matter in the record column.
Be sure to check in with New York Giants On SI for pre-game, in-game, and postgame coverage.
Jets (1-0) at Giants (1-0)
Kickoff Venue/Time:
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ; Saturday August 16, 7:00 pm ET
Series History
This game marks the 55th time the cross-town rivals in New York will square off in the preseason, with the Jets holding a 29-25-1 advantage in the series and winning four of the last five meetings. The Giants' last win came in 2019 by a score of 31-22.
The last time the Giants and Jets saw each other in the regular season was 2023, when the green team won an overtime game in the pouring rain in East Rutherford, 13-10.
It was one of the first games in the short-lived Tommy DeVito run at quarterback for the Giants as he came in during the contest after then-starter Tyrod Taylor got injured on a quarterback keeper.
TV
WNBC (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks and Phil Simms, Analysts. Howard Cross and Bruce Beck, Sideline.)
Radio
WFAN 101.9 FM (Chris Currino, Play-by-Play. Shaun O’Hara, Analyst. Paul Dottino, Sideline.)
Referee
Alex Kemp