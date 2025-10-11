Superlatives from NY Giants' Upset Win Over Eagles
The New York Giants upset win over the Eagles is a couple days old as of this writing, but with the team having been given the weekend off to continue basking in the glory of such a huge win, let’s look at some of the superlatives from what was by far one of the best Giants wins in years (h/t to the Giants for some of the info).
Quarterback Jaxson Dart, who in addition to his 17-of-25 (68.0%) for 195 yards and one touchdown passing, also rushed 13 times for 58 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown.
He became the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era to rush for 50+ yards in each of his first three career starts, joining Lamar Jackson of the Ravens and Jalen Hurts of the Eagles.
Rookie running back Cam Skattebo (19 carries, 98 yards, 3 TDs and two catches for 12 yards) became the second rookie running back in franchise history to rush for three touchdowns in a game, joining Charlie Evans (3 touchdowns vs. San Diego, Nov. 7, 1971).
He is aso the first rookie running back league wide to accomplish that feat since Washington's Antonio Gibson did so in 2020 against the Cowboys on Nov. 26, 2020.
The Giants’ 172 rushing yards and four touchdowns marked the first time the running game reached those levels (170+ yards, 4+ touchdowns) since Dec. 5, 2010, against Washington.
Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson’s 35-yard touchdown was his second touchdown reception of 30+ yards this season, making him one of three receivers with multiple touchdown receptions of 30+ yards so far this year, joining Emeka Egbuka of the Bucs and Quentin Johnston of the Chargers.
After a “quiet” week in the sack department, outside linebacker Brian Burns added two to his season total to give him seven, tying him with Nik Bonito for the league lead ahead of Sunday’s games.
Burns is the fourth Giant to begin a season with 7.0 sacks in six games, joining defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II (7.0 in 2024), defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (7.5 in 2011), defensive end Osi Umenyiora (8.0 in 2010 and 7.0 in 2007), and defensive end Michael Strahan (10.5 in 2001). Burns is also on pace to register his seventh straight season with at least 7.35 sacks.
Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott’s 68-yard interception was the longest return by a Giant since cornerback Adoree’ Jackson recorded a 76-yard return, also coming against the Eagles but on Dec. 25, 2023.
