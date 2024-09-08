SEE IT! Giants QB Daniel Jones Shows Up for Gameday with Beard
Beard lovers rejoice!
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has decided to keep his facial hair to start the 2024 season.
Jones’s beard has been a lighter topic of debate ever since he started forgoing shaving for the scruffier look. Some, including his teammates and coaches, have endorsed him keeping the beard.
“Definitely pro beard,” tackle Jermaine Eluemunnor said, stroking his own facial hair with a grin.
“Keep the beard,” receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said, adding that it was Jones’s choice.
“I’m pro-beard, for sure,” added assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Jones told reporters earlier this week that he hadn’t decided whether to keep the beard, adding that it would be “a game-time decision.”
And of course Jones’s decision no doubt has Kay Adams of the Up & Adams show pleased. Adams has been pleading for Jones to keep the beard.
Jones’s beard isn’t the only cosmetic change Giants fans can expect in the team’s 100th regular-season opener.
The Giants will be decked out in their Century Red uniforms as they continue their celebration of the franchise’s 100th year in existence, the only such time this year they are expected to wear the specially designed threads, which are a throwback to different eras in the franchise's history.