Social Media Destroys Daniel Jones For A Change After 28-3 Loss To Eagles
East Rutherford, N.J. -- The loudest cheer at MetLife Stadium occurred when the New York Giants inserted backup quarterback Drew Lock into a 28-3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles with 11:36 left in the fourth quarter, spelling the end of starter Daniel Jones's day.
While the loss wasn't all on Jones's shoulders, well, try telling that to the distraught Giants fans, who took to social media to vent frustrations loudly.
The Giants' offense has not scored a passing touchdown in 2024 at home and has scored one touchdown in its last seven quarters of play. TJones finished the day 14-of-21 for 99 yards, the Giants offense held to 119 net yards on 55 plays, a dismal 2.2 yards per play.
The Giants' offensive line did not help Jones as he was under fire all day. The Eagles defense finished the day with eight sacks of Giants quarterbacks, seven against Jones.
Sunday also marked the first return to New York for former Giants running back Saquon Barkley who now stars for the Eagles.
All Barkley did was rush for 176 yards on 17 carries. He also scored a rushing touchdown on the same drive he ripped off a 55-yard run to give the Eagles early control of the game.
Barkley hardly saw the field in the fourth quarter. He did his damage early and then exited the game.
The Giants fans still harbor ill will against Barkley as he was booed every time he touched the ball. One group of fans burning his old Giants jersey in the MetLife Stadium parking lot before the game.
He was cheered for by the Eagles fans wearing green who were in attendance while some Giants fans on social media questioned Giants general manager Joe Schoen's decision to let Barkley leave via free agency.
But in the end, most of the ire was directed at Jones, the Giants' $160 million quarterback.
Alas, though, for the Giants fans begging for the removal of Jones as a quarterback, head coach Brian Daboll said the plan is to stick with Jones despite the fact he was pulled from the game in the fourth quarter in hopes that Drew Lock, his backup, might provide a spark.
The Giants will play at the Pittsburgh Steelers next Monday night at 8:15 ET on ESPN.