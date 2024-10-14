Social Media Reacts to Giants' 17-7 Loss to Cincinnati Bengals
The New York Giants defense played a brilliant game Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the offense did not do its part in the 17-7 loss on Sunday Night Football.
Notwithstanding a 47-yard touchdown run by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on their opening drive and a Chris Brown 30-yard burst on the game's final drive, the defense played well enough to win.
Sure enough, the offense drew its share of crticism from disappointed fans.
The Giants tied the score at 7-7 on a one-yard dive by rookie running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., who celebrated his first NFL touchdown. Tracy also caught all six passes thrown his way for 57 yards.
There would be no more scoring for the Giants.
Quarterback Daniel Jones, who has not thrown a touchdown pass at MetLife Stadium in 21 months, had another pedestrian game in front of the home crowd. He finished 22-of-41 for 205 yards and a red-zone interception, which could have changed the outcome of the game.
Joens and the Giants struggled to keep third downs manageable, particularly in the first half, and with head coach/play caller Brian Daboll looking to go for it on fourth down five times (converting three), the Giants turned the ball over on downs twice.
The Giants were on the move in the first half, as Jones hit Darius Slayton on a 56-yard catch-and-run that brought the ball deep into Bengals territory. However, the play was wiped out due to an ineligible man downfield penalty called on Andrew Thomas.
The Giants would get no closer to smelling the end zone following that opportunity.
Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, playing for the injured Kayvon Thibodeaux, led the Giants defense with two sacks of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence also had sacks for Big Blue. Burns finished second on the team in tackles with eight, including two tackles for loss.
The Giants defense held the Bengals to 121 rushing yards on the night. Considering 77 yards came on the two scoring plays, Big Blue only allowed 44 yards on the other 18 carries.
To make matters worse, the Giants failed to convert on two field goal attempts in the fourth quarter, which would have kept them in the game. Greg Joseph, signed to replace Graham Gano who is on injured reserve, missed both attempts wide left.
Between Joseph's two missed field goals and Jones' red-zone interception, the Giants had no shot at coming back. The overall feeling on social media was frustration, and the fans had no problems articulating it.
With the loss, the Giants drop to 2-4. The Bengals improve to 2-4.
The Giants will entertain the Philadelphia Eagles and former New York running back Saquon Barkley next Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.